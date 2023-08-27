After 31 years, it's a new era for Salem High field hockey, with the retirement of hall of fame head coach John Gatsas.
The coach stepping into lead role, however, is far from a new face around Blue Devil country.
Former Salem High multi-sport standout and most recently three-sport assistant coach Mikayla Ramsdell will officially kick off her first season as Blue Devils head field hockey coach when her squad travels to Nashua South for their season-opener on Aug. 28.
She replaces Gatsas, who compiled a 294-160-26 record with seven state titles in 31 seasons as Salem head coach. He retired as a teacher in 2021.
"This opportunity has been a dream come true," said Ramsdell. "I've pictured this day for a long time. I've always wanted to not only come back to Salem High as a teacher, but to fill the shoes of coach Gatsas when he was ready to step down. I couldn't be more excited for this season. I'm honored that he felt so strongly that I was deserving of this position. I'm lucky to have been a part of the John Gatsas era.
"Field hockey holds a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to experiencing my first season as varsity coach with a talented group of young ladies and with my father, Tom Ramsdell, as my JV coach."
Ramsdell was a four-year varsity stalwart in field hockey at Salem (class of 2015), where she learned the game from Gatsas.
"Playing for coach Gatsas was a great experience," she said. "Picking up the sport as a freshman in high school, I learned so much from him as a player. He was tough and made us work hard. I was probably in the best shape of my life after just one week of double sessions, because -- oh we ran! Outside of field hockey, coach Gatsas also cared about players staying involved in our school and community."
Ramsdell also played softball for the Blue Devils, hitting .434 as a senior for the Division I finalists.
She went on to play both sports at Rivier University (Nashua, N.H.), scoring four goals in field hockey and hitting .345 in softball as a senior.
After graduating, Ramsdell spent one year as a volunteer assistant field hockey coach at Rivier, and while teaching at Merrimack High School, she coached JV softball for one year and was an assistant basketball coach -- a sport she played for two years at Salem before switching to indoor track -- for three years.
Last summer, Ramsdell was hired as a math teacher at Salem High, and became the JV field hockey and girls basketball coach, and the head softball coach for the Woodbury Middle School team. She embraced coaching with her mentor.
"I'd like to thank coach Gatsas for being a mentor to me and for the unwavering support he's given me since I have returned to Salem," she said. "It means a tremendous amount to me to replace coach Gatsas. I feel fortunate to have been able to learn from him as both a player and as a coach. He has vast knowledge, passion for the game, and a huge heart for the girls of the program over the years. I know stepping down was not an easy decision for him, and that I have big shoes to fill."
STARS LEADING JAGUARS
A year after falling one win short of a seventh straight trip to the state championship game -- between Division II and now Division I -- Windham is hungry for a return to the finals.
"Our athletes arrived for the preseason this year ready to get to work," said second-year head coach Sophia Poulin. "Each practice has been filled with hard work and determination as we have set high expectations for ourselves this season, both individually and as a team.
"If this preseason has shown me anything, it is that the athletes that I get to work with are dedicated. They are dedicated to the sport, to their development, and to this program. It makes me that much more excited to see what this upcoming season has in store for us. We are ready for the months ahead, the challenges and successes that they will bring, and the opportunity to show what the Jaguars are made of!"
Returning to lead the Jaguars is an impressive core of stars.
As a junior last fall, Sophia Ponzini was named was named All-New Hampshire Division I -- which allows just one player per team -- after scoring 24 goals and adding 12 assists. Another major threat on offense is Sophie Manchester, who scored 12 goals and was an NH Division I honorable mention.
In the midfield, there's Northeastern field hockey recruit Ava Sanchez, who was All-NH Division I second team.
"Ava is an incredible worker, all-around athlete, student and leader," said Poulin.
NH Division I honorable mention Ella Reeners is back to lead the defense, along with Eliza Meuse.
ASTROS STRONG ON DEFENSE
Pinkerton should be very difficult to score against this fall, thanks to a powerful defensive until.
The Astros' defense is led by three-year starting goalie and tri-captain Elise LeBlanc, who posted five shutouts last fall, along with ace defenders fellow tri-captain Gianna Rosa and classmate Lark Johnson.
“There’s just something about playing defense and stopping an opponent,” said Johnson, whose defense allowed 1.55 goals a game last season.
Leading the offense should be the likes of Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star Hannah Lisauskas, who scored 50 goals in the spring for the Division 1 quarterfinalist lacrosse team. The midfield is loaded with returners, including tri-captain Ava Bennett.
FROM PITCHING TO THE PITCH FOR OWL SALAFIA
Fresh off pitching the Timberlane softball team to the Division I quarterfinals, plenty will be expected from Alexa Salafia in field hockey this fall.
Last fall in field hockey, Salafia netted a team-leading nine goals and three assists. In the spring, Salafia was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher and hit .431.
Other returning starters are goalie Brandi Garand and defenders Brooke Morin and Charlotte Caldwell.
