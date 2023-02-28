The NHIAA Division I Girls Basketball Tournament – aka the Bishop Guertin Invitational – kicks off on Tuesday night with seven first-rounders on the docket, weather permitting.
Guertin, which perennially can lay claim to the fact that ranks among the very best teams in New England, has won five of the last six titles and is the reigning champ.
Bedford, the runner-up a year ago, is the only team to crash the Cardinals’ party, winning the 2021 title.
Guertin, led by 1,000-point scorer Olivia Murray of Salem, is again in a familiar spot, the top seed in the 15-team field with an 18-0 mark. Portsmouth, whose only loss of the year came to Guertin in December, is the No. 2 seed, and Bedford, with losses only to the Cards and Clippers, owns the No. 3 spot.
Three area squads are looking to punch in and spoil the party – No. 5 Pinkerton, No. 7 Windham and No. 13 Salem.
Here’s a quick look at the local entries.
Pinkerton Academy (14-4)
Opener: Tuesday, vs. Spaulding, 7 p.m.
Top Guns: Liz Lavoie (19.2 pts 7 rebounds 3.4 steals); Sydney Gerossie (12.4 pts, 7.6 assists, 2.0 steals); Kaylee Dupuis (7.6 pts, 7.2 rebounds).
Outlook: Pinkerton took the regular-season meeting with the Red Raiders in a seven-point game. The Astros ripped off an eight-game win streak from mid-January into February. They’ll look to be at their best, now, when it counts most.
“We faced some adversity and we spent a lot of time growing up this season. If we’ve learned correctly from those lessons, we can definitely make a run in the playoffs,” said coach Lani Buskey.
Windham (10-8)
Opener: Tuesday, vs. Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Top Guns: Hannah Smith (11.9 ppg); Meghan Husson (9.4 ppg.); Chloe Weeks (8.1 ppg); Bree Amari (6.4 ppg).
Outlook: Coach Cassie Turcotte’s Jaguars knocked off their opening round opponent, Londonderry, 38-28, back on Valentine’s Day. Windham will be looking to break into that upper echelon.
Salem (8-10)
Opener: Tuesday, at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.
Top Guns: Lindsay Goetz (8.6 ppg); Gabriella Mosto (7.8 ppg); Ayla Regan (7.3 ppg); Lily George (7.1 ppg); Maddie Beeley (5 rebounds); Charlotte Hinchey (7.7 rebounds).
Outlook: The Blue Devils have shown plenty of balance in a season of learning for a squad full of underclassmen.
Salem put together a tidy streak of three straight wins, with five of six, until dropping the final to No. 3 Bedford.
“We lost five close games this season, so we are blessed and extremely excited to have made the playoffs. This young team of six freshmen, five sophomores, one junior, and one senior will gain valuable postseason experience,” said coach Ricky Oliver, of the upset-minded Blue Devils.
Division II notes
Junior 1,000-point scorer Jasmine Becotte leads Pelham girls into the Division II playoffs.
The third-seeded Pythons host Plymouth, Wednesday night at 7 p.m., in the opening-round battle.
While Bow is unbeaten and Kennett is the two seed, it looks like D-II could be wide open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.