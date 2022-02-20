LONDONDERRY — Normalcy returned to the Granite State wrestling scene on Saturday.
The divisional state meets returned after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus, and of course, Timberlane Regional found itself at the top of the Division 1 heap.
Placing seven champions atop the podium on Saturday, the Owls made it six straight state titles – not including 2021’s team tournament crown — easily distancing themselves from their nearest competitor, Salem.
“Seven seniors on the team and seven state champs,” said one of those seniors, Bryce Parker. “I’m not really surprised. Coming into it, I expected us to do well, but it really has been a great day.”
Timberlane scored 265 points, and the Blue Devils were at 184.5 points. Nashua South was third at 144. Windham High scored 93 points for seventh, and Pinkerton Academy, behind 170-pound champ Jack MacKiernan was next with 70 points.
Timberlane owned the day. The seven senior champs will be joined by the seven other Owls who placed to earn trips to next week’s Meet of Champions.
“We’ve been practicing hard and we know what we have to do,” added Parker. “To have all 14 guys back again next week should be really huge.”
Owls joining Bryce, the 182-pounder, as champion included his twin brother, Konrad, a winner at 145, and classmates Anthony Rousseau (160), Codey Wild (138), Erik Kappler (152), Dom Pallaria (195) and Cooper Kelley (220).
For both Parker brothers, there was a bit of intrigue along the way to the winner’s circle.
“I faced the first two tough kids (both pins), but the final was against a really tough kid from Keene (Jason Foster),” said Bryce. “I hadn’t seen him yet. He wrestled at 195 most of the year, but I was able to win that one (an 8-1 decision).”
Konrad’s three victories came via a pair of first-period pins and a 16-0 tech fall over Memorial’s August Connors in the finals.
“I just wasn’t sure about them, because most of my matches during the regular season in New Hampshire came at 152,” Konrad said. “It was good, though, because I was able to watch those guys wrestle against my teammates.”
Konrad Parker and Wild — despite the lack of a state tournament a year ago due to COVID-19 — can boast that they successfully defended their state championships.
Each won titles in 2020.
Heavyweight Malikai Colon was the only other Owl to reach the finals. John Fabrizio (126), Talon Oljey (106) and TJ Labatte (120) all earned third place finishes.
“We talked about it a lot,” said Bryce Parker. “Just do your best, wrestle loose and have fun out there on the mat. Wrestling loose turned into seven state titles today.”
And a sixth straight team championship for the Owls.
Three champs for Sale
Salem High came into the event with three top seeds, and all three Blue Devils can now call themselves state champions.
Evan Lynch punctuated his 106-pound title with a third period pin over Nashua North’s Matt Oliver, ending it with just five seconds left in the match.
Brody McDonald had to work the full six minutes in the 113-pound finals, facing rugged rival Ryan Salemi of Nashua South.
The two slugged it out with McDonald earning a 3-2 decision for the title.
Salem’s 120-pounder Ryan O’Rourke was the third Blue Devil champ, and he was just about flawless, posting three first-period pins for his crown, the last coming over Windham’s Sam Oakes in the title match.
Jariel Hernandez made the finals at 138 but fell to Wild of Timberlane by an 8-2 score.
A Meet of Champions winner as a freshman and a Division 1 champ as a sophomore, Pinkerton’s Jack MacKiernan is no stranger to the top of the podium.
The Astros’ senior didn’t surrender a point in the semis or finals — after a quarterfinal pin — and cruised to the 170-pound championship.
Division 1 States
Team Scores: 1. Timberlane 265, 2. Salem 184.5, 3. Nashua South 144, 7. Windham 93, 8. Pinkerton 70
Area Placers
106: 1. Evan Lynch (S), 3. Talon Oljey (T), 4. Zoe Millette (W); 113: 1. Brody McDonald (S), 5. Ben Mann (T); 120: 1. Ryan O’Rourke (S), 2. Sam Oakes (W), 3. TJ Labatte (T), 4. Cam McMahon (P); 126: 3. John Fabrizio (T), 4. Jayson Clementi (W), 5. Anthony Borbone (P), 6. Cam Monahan (S); 132: 2. Aidan Williams (W), 4. Michael Follo (P), 5. Ben Little (T), 6. Caleb O’Rourke (S); 138: 1. Codey Wild (T), 2. Jariel Hernandez (S), 6. Dylan Suliveras (W); 145: 1. Konrad Parker (T); 152: 1. Erik Kappler (T), 6. Noah Alfonso (W); 160: 1. Anthony Rousseau (T), 5. Brayden Fleming (S); 170: 1. Jack Mackiernan (P), 4. Matt Breton (S), 5. Spencer Sierra (T), 6. Adam Burke (W); 182: 1. Bryce Parker (T), 3. Mike Williams (S); 195: 1. Dom Pallaria (T), 3. David Jacques (S); 220: 1. Cooper Kelley (T), 5. Tyler Paradis (S); HVY: 2. Malikai Colon (T), 6. Jason Scharff (W)
