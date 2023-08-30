Bedford High School arrived a year ahead of schedule — by most accounts — in New Hampshire Division I football last fall.
Seeded 10th, the unheralded Bulldogs blitzed through the playoffs to become the unlikeliest of state champions. and now they’re back, returning a bundle from that club.
The local contingent in D-I — Pinkerton, Salem, Timberlane and Windham — didn’t shy away from the truth. In fact, all four programs embraced it in the offseason, almost as a rallying cry.
“Bedford is not hiding from anyone anymore,” said Windham coach Jack Byrne, whose club fell to Bedford in a playoff prelim last year. “We play a really strong schedule, but the amount of work our guys have put in makes it really exciting to get them on the field and watch the results play out. The Division I (playoff) picture will be pretty similar. We’re just trying to crack it.”
It’s a sentiment shared by many across the Granite State.
Pinkerton, Timberlane and Windham all qualified for the D-I playoffs last fall, with the Owls and Astros powering to the state semis.
HUGE SENIOR VOID
Like most playoff contenders in the state, each squad felt the sting of graduation.
Pinkerton Academy lost a pair of four-year backfield mates/two-way starting Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert. But that would be par for the course most years for a storied Astros program under the dean, veteran coach Brian O’Reilly.
But three of the region’s contenders said goodbye to game-changing groups — truly impactful entities that built their own legacies.
At Timberlane, last year’s seniors traversed the road from winless as freshmen to state champs as juniors in D-II and statement-makers as seniors in D-I.
“We had an eye toward those guys since 7th and 8th grade. They breathed a lot of life into our program,” said Owls coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “They got beat up as freshmen, took their lumps. But they grew into a veteran, confident group. I think they made us better coaches too. Intense playoff games, deep playoff runs.”
At Windham, Byrne noted his recently graduated group laid the foundation like no other, and it was more than just Friday nights and Saturday afternoons in the fall.
“They set the stage, so much for the next 10 years,” the Jags’ coach said. “The work ethic those guys had, being in the weight room, speed training… just the fact that football was a big part of their life really permeated the program.”
And over at Pelham High in Division II, the 30 straight wins (a streak that is currently tied for fourth in the nation for active winning spans) and three straight titles say an awful lot about the graduating class of 2023.
Clearly, the messages and the excellence have been passed down.
“Our kids understand the program, what we’re about, and what my expectations are,” said coach Tom Babaian.
NO SECRETS, SURPRISES
Pinkerton is big, fast, athletic and dangerous.
The Astros might as well hang that on the door to the locker room. It’s a perennial occurrence and 2023 is no different.
The Astros welcome a pair of explosive runners back to the fold in senior Caden Michaud and junior Matt Morrison.
“Prior to him getting hurt in the final play of the Brockton game, I thought Caden had gotten to the point where he was our best running back last year,” said coach O’Reilly. “Morrison is just smooth.”
Quarterback Tim Hersom returns after throwing for 551 yards and six TDs. He fought off a nice challenge in camp to keep the spot.
Like Michaud, Hersom is a two-year captain.
Two-way lineman Marcos Centeno is the third Pinkerton captain.
Top targets for Hersom, along with the backs, are wideout Ben Wolthers and big tight end Landon Mackiernan.
“I’m pleased with what I have. We have a lot of good young kids,” said O’Reilly. “I’m happy to say with the strength of our program, we don’t have to count on any of them. As of right now, we’re not starting a single sophomore, and we have a lot of good young players. Thankfully, we’ve got seniors and juniors in front of them.”
JAGS LOOKING TOUGH AGAIN
Byrne is hoping his unofficial internship program at Windham is firmly entrenched.
Bryan Desmarais moved on, little brother Matt steps into the void. Aiden Goss was an all-state linebacker and he had Matt Kabouris learning with him every step of the way. QB Josh Sweeney made sure he shared his tricks of the trade with incoming starter Billy DePietro.
“We lost an excellent graduating class that helped us to our best Division I season so far, but their impact was so strong that our incoming seniors and juniors built off of that culture to make us even stronger as a program,” said Byrne. “Our speed is crazy. We’re a really fast, athletic team.”
OWLS: BIG-PLAY POTENTIAL
A year ago, Eddie DiGiulio and Liam Corman combined to total 1,240 yards on the ground with 25 touchdowns.
It’s not the world’s best-kept secret that Timberlane’s offense will flow through those two big-play types.
“They’re both good players, and we’re going to have to rely on them,” said coach Fitzgerald. “We need to find ways to get them into space. They’re experienced and talented football players, and they worked their tails off in the offseason to improve off a good last year.”
Dynamic Gary Shivell, a standout receiver and defensive back last year, and junior Jeremy Mlocek battled for the quarterback spot.
Shivell’s versatility will be key, and Mlocek will get the first snaps behind center.
“He had a good summer, and Gary provides us with positional versatility,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re better with both guys on the field together.”
Timberlane will need to rebuild up front, and they’ll need to do it fast.
“We want to keep Improving each week, and just play fast and physical,” said Fitzgerald.
SALEM COUNTS ON YOUTH
Quarterback Nolan Lumley showed plenty of courage a year ago, throwing for 621 yards and rushing for 271 a year ago.
“He showed his toughness for sure,” said coach Steve Abraham. “We think he can be one of the better QBs in the state.”
Replacing 1,000-yard rusher David Jacques is a task that Abraham will entrust to a barrage of different backs.
As starting two-way lineman Aaron Masson noted, “We have a lot of guys who can be very dangerous back there.”
Salem, which is trying to revert back to its usual winning ways, is still in the process of rebuilding.
“We are very young. We started eight sophomores last year, and the took their bumps,” said Abraham. “The leaders on the team have been committed to getting us back to playing Blue Devil football. We have a new, young offensive line and the players are excited to run block. The lack of experience will show, but this group of players will fight you for four quarters.”
PYTHONS STILL PLENTY TOUGH
Division II West could be quite interesting as Pelham endures some growing pains at key spots.
Veteran returners like Dom Herrling (11 TDs) and bruising lineman Memphis Patterson should help speed that process.
Junior Nick Muise takes over the QB spot for the Pythons, who should have their hands full in the West Conference with teams like Souhegan, Milford and possibly Hanover.
“We have a lot of hungry young players, hoping to make a name for themselves. Our veteran players have been in many big games and will help to steer us through the various challenges that Division II presents each week,” said coach Babaian.
