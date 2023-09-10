For roughly 90 minutes, Salem High quarterback Nolan Lumley and his Blue Devil teammates sat patiently in their locker room, as lightning lit up the sky and rain pelted the Grant Field grass, wondering if they would have the chance to play football again Friday night.
"I was pretty worried," said Lumley. "I really didn't think we were going to get back out there and play. It was a real nuance. I wanted to play this game so bad. And as soon as we got back out there, I knew we were winning this game."
For QB and his Blue Devils – now 2-0 -- it was well worth the wait.
Lumley threw one touchdown before the weather delay, then added two more touchdown passes and a TD run on a QB sneak after the break as Salem rolled past Manchester Memorial 45-7 in a game that didn't end until 10:46 p.m.
Lumley set the tone on Salem's second play of the game, when he dropped a perfect pass into the hands of Calen Smith, who took it the rest of the way for a 43-yard touchdown just 2:48 into the game.
After the break, Lumley went right back to work, connecting with running back Kevin Todisco on a pair of second quarter touchdown passes, of 23 and 24 yards respectively, both on back shoulder throws in the right corner of the end zone.
"Nolan's a great quarterback," said Todisco, who ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. "He can put it on you perfectly. Our line was blocking, and we were able to execute a bunch of play-action passes. We would run it to set up the pass, and Noah would put it on us for a big gain."
Lumley then chipped in with a rushing score in the third quarter, on a 1-yard QB sneak.
Hersom, Pinkerton run over Alvirne
Quarterback Tim Hersom broke touchdown runs of 13 and 52 yards, finishing the day with 77 ground yards on five carries, and threw another score, to lead Pinkerton a 51-6 win over Alvirne on Saturday morning.
Hersom ran for his 18-yard score -- the first rushing TD of his varsity career -- with 6:03 left in the first quarter. He notched his 52-yard score with 5:03 to go in the first half, then added his passing TD just 0:54 before halftime, finding Landon Mackiernan in the end zone for a 14-yard score that gave the Astros a dominant 38-6 halftime advantage.
"That was a great play by Landon," said Hersom. "He cut inside far enough that the cornerback bit, and he was wide open. It was an easy pitch-and-catch. It was a really good day."
The other major highlight came with 3:30 left in the first half, when punt returner Matthew Morrison scooped the ball up on a bounce at his own 5-yard line, and sprinted 95 yards for a touchdown.
"I just saw a wall of red blockers and green field," said Morrison, who added another long return. "I just took it up the side, and got some great blocks. It got the team hyped."
Morrison also ran for 69 yards on seven carries, while Caden Michaud had 97 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and fullback Ryan Catineau ran for 62 yards and a TD on six rushes. The Astros took the starters out after the first possession of the second half.
Patel, Jags hold off MC
With Windham leading by a point, and Malden Catholic driving with under two minutes to go in the game, defensive back Kavi Patel turned in two huge tackles, Cam Williams broke up a pass and helped forced an incomplete pass on fourth down with 1:03 left, and the Jags held strong to beat the Lancers 20-19 on Saturday afternoon.
"This feels great," said Patel. "Our last win was last year (Oct. 21) against Concord. We had that tough opening loss to Pinkerton (34-21). So to break into the win column, and to do it against a team that plays in the toughest conference in Massachusetts, is a really good accomplishment. We played our hearts out, and got it done. I'm so proud of everyone."
That final stop was the last in a crucial sequence for the Windham defense.
Malden Catholic scored with 5:27 to go in the game to cut the deficit to 20-19. The Lancers then went for a 2-point conversion to take the lead, but a host of Jaguar tacklers led by Liam Shambo and Reid Lambert stuffed the runner at the line of scrimmage, preserving the one-point edge. That was the second 2-point attempt the Jaguars stopped, breaking up a fake PAT in the third quarter.
Matt Kabouris, Dane Grieco and Jake Michalik each had a sack for the Jaguars.
Chris Brearley ran for a 78-yard Windham TD, and Tiger An added an eight-yarder. QB Billy DePietro tossed an 18-yard TD to Ben Roy for the Jags, now 1-1.
Mlocek, defense lead Timberlane
Jeremy Mlocek, tossing his third touchdown of the game, connected with Jake Basnett for a 17-yard third-quarter touchdown to put Timberlane ahead for good, and the Owls defense came up big in the fourth in a 27-22 victory over visiting Spaulding.
“This was a good (experience),” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “It’s good to win a tough game where one play could be the difference.”
A junior making his second start, Mlocek tossed a 13-yarder to Eddie DiGiulio in the first quarter for a 7-6 lead. After Spaulding opened a 14-7 lead early in the second, Liam Corman, who had a game high 123 yards on nine rushes, quickly closed the deficit to one with a 30-yard scoring run. Tyler Chiccino also caught a 21-yard TD pass for the Owls.
It was the defense that secured the victory. Liam Kelley picked off a Red Raider pass on Spaulding’s second from last possession before DiGiulio quashed Spaulding’s final drive with another pick. Both interceptions came in Timberlane territory.
Pelham posts another shutout
Pelham High made it 32 straight wins with a 14-0 win over Saint Thomas in a weather-shortened affair.
The Pythons outgained a perennially strong St. Thomas Aquinas squad 227-46.
Dom Herrling ran for one of the touchdowns, and Nick Muise connected with Connor Travis for the other.
