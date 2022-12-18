While the rest of Division I in New Hampshire is probably locked on defending state champ Bishop Guertin — a winner of six titles in the last seven seasons — Pinkerton Academy has to look in the mirror and focus on itself.
The Astros proved they could slug it out with the best, knocking off those Cardinals in the regular season meeting. They couldn’t get it done at crunch time, though, falling to BG in the state semis.
There is plenty of work to be done as the Astros figure out a way to attempt to replace NH’s Ms. Basketball and the Division I Player of the Year Avah Ingalls (Assumption).
“We will be a young and talented team,” said coach Lani Buskey. “We only have one senior, so the potential for this starting group and bench to grow up together on the court is pretty awesome.”
Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard Elizabeth Lavoie is back for her junior season. A Division 1 college prospect with offers already in the bank, the 5-11 Lavoie averaged 17.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game.
Lavoie and sophomore backcourt mate Sydney Gerossie are the two returning starters back from last year’s club.
Pinkerton’s lone senior, Allyson Bridges, joins juniors Lavoie and Alexandria White as tri-captains.
The Astros, featuring a roster of seven juniors, four sophomores and a freshman, opened with a big win on Friday night against Alvirne.
TURCOTTE TAKES OVER AT WINDHAM
First-year coach Cassie Turcotte takes over a seasoned and strong Windham High roster that returns four starters from last year’s 13-8 state quarterfinalist crew.
Turcotte has a true blue-chipper in the middle with senior Bree Amari, a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star who averaged 10.7 points a game a year ago.
The seasoned senior backcourt tandem of Chloe Weeks and Hannah Smith is as battle-tested as it gets.
Budding sophomore Meghan Husson should be a good one.
The Jags faced a couple tough ones on opening week, suffering with losses to Spaulding and Exeter.
BLUE DEVILS LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK
Salem is extremely young, despite the fact that four starters return from a five-win team.
Only one senior, co-captain Vania Moniz, is listed on the preseason roster. Top returning scorer Gabriella Mosto, just a sophomore, is the other captain on a roster that features four sophomores and five freshmen.
“They are young and energetic,” said coach Ricky Oliver. “I enjoy their approach and how they work on and off the court.”
PYTHONS COULD MAKE NOISE
The Pelham High girls opened with a pretty solid win over a Hollis Brookline team that returned five starters from a 14-6 club a year ago.
Oh yes, the Python girls are for real in Division II, led by junior tri-captain Jasmine Becotte, who could be one of the top players in the state after averaging 16 points a night as a sophomore.
Seniors Abby McFarland and Molly Sauer are also captains. Sophia Joncas grabbed 12 boards a game last year and again will be asked to shoulder the load on the glass.
Senior guard Lindsey Butler played a big role in the run to the soccer state title and adds energy and athleticism to this bunch.
“We have a good mix of veteran players and new talent,” said coach Bob Shepard. “If we can stay healthy and play as a team, we should have a very good season.”
OWLS ENCOURAGED
Like the Blue Devils, Timberlane took some lumps a year ago, and is hoping to reap the benefits.
All five starters are back for coach Julia Howe.
“This is a very athletic, young squad that has a ton of potential,” said Howe.
Maia Parker scored a dozen a game last year and will again be called on to lead the offense.
The smooth junior is a tri-captain along with seniors Cassidy Powers and Lauren Genest.
The Owls opened with a solid opening night win at Sanborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.