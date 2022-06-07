NASHUA, N.H. — A win away from the first state title game berth in program history, Windham found itself chasing early and could not recover.
The No. 3 Jaguars trailed by three goals after a quarter, and got no closer, falling to No. 2 Derryfield 11-8 in the Division 2 boys lacrosse state semifinals at Stellos Stadium in Nashua on Tuesday.
“For the most part it was a very solid effort,” said Windham coach Joe Young. “If we had won a few more faceoffs and possessed the ball a little more, I think it would have been a different game. We had a couple lapses early on, fell behind, and that changes the dynamic of the game. It’s hard to bounce back from that.”
Derryfield (16-3) advances to the Division 2 title game, on Sunday (5 p.m.) at Exeter High’s Bill Ball Stadium. Windham finished the season 15-4.
The Jags were looking to earn their first state championship game trip since the program began play in 2011.
“We’re only the second Windham team to make the semifinals,” said Young. “It’s disappointing, but we’re going to crack that nut eventually.”
The Cougars, who beat Windham 15-5 in their regular season matchup, opened fast on Tuesday, but a pair of goals by Windham’s Alex Ryan kept the deficit to 5-2 after a quarter.
“That wasn’t the way we wanted to start,” said Young. “We forgot to do some of the things we needed to, that we have been doing most of the season. Defensively, I’m very confident in our defense, so to see some mistakes we thought were behind us was frustrating. It’s a big stage, so I know that can factor in.”
Jaguar Evan Conley opened the second quarter with a goal, bouncing a shot into the net. Derryfield responded with two goals, before Ryan struck again, firing a low shot between the goalie’s legs. Thanks to a few big saves by goalie Jackson Milano, and the Jags trailer just 7-4 at halftime.
Windham came out playing smothering defense in the second half, holding Derryfield without a shot on goal for the first five minutes of the third. But the Cougars made their first shot of the period count with a goal.
Ryan gave the Jags their first goal of the half, but Derryfield responded with a goal at the end of the third, and two more to start the fourth, to make it 11-5.
Windham mustered a rally in the final moments. First Ryan fired home a shot from 15 yards out, then he sent a low, underhand shot into the net with 1:09 left. Blake Bazin then sent a shot between the goalie’s legs and in with 0:25 left, but time then ran out.
“We still had a great season,” said Young. “I am very proud of the guys. I hope they are proud.”
Derryfield 11, Windham 8
Division 2 Semifinals
Goals: W — Evan Conley, Alex Ryan 6, Blake Bazon
Assists: W — Drew Denton 2, Matthew O’Connor,
Saves: W — Jackson Milano 8
Windham (15-4): 2 2 1 3 — 8
Derryfield (16-3): 5 2 2 2 — 11
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.