NASHUA, N.H. — A rematch of last year’s state championship game proved to be far from what Timberlane boys lacrosse had hoped for.
The No. 4 Owls held possession for nearly five minutes to start the game, firing shot after shot on goal. But once top-seeded Portsmouth took possession, it took control, scoring the first six goals and rolling to a 17-3 win in the Division 2 state semifinals at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
“I’m proud of our guys and what we accomplished this season,” said Timberlane coach Ken Blaszka. “It obviously didn’t go the way we wanted it to today. They jumped out with a ton of energy. Every little thing we did wrong they jumped on. But I love our guys.”
Portsmouth (18-1) advances to face Derryfield in the Division 2 title game, on Sunday (5 p.m.) at Exeter High’s Bill Ball Stadium. Derryfield beat Windham in the other semifinal. Timberlane closes out it’s season at 14-4.
The game was a rematch of the 2021 Division 2 title game, when Portsmouth beat Timberlane 9-7 in a thriller. Last year marked the first state title game berth in program history for the Owls.
Timberlane had a promising start Tuesday, winning the opening draw, then unleashing a flurry of shots that either missed or were saved. Portsmouth then recovered, and tallied five goals on six possessions, led by three goals by Mike O’Neil.
“They avoided turnovers and had some terrific shots,” said Blaszka. “They were outstanding on faceoffs, and when you don’t win faceoffs it’s tough to win games. In this game, when momentum comes into play, it can take over the game. That was right off the bat today. With every turnover, they scored, and it went down hill from there.”
After the Clippers scored the opening goal of the second, Timberlane broke up the shutout in highlight reel fashion. Owl Eric George took a pass in front from Ethan Gerry and flipped the ball behind his head and into the goal.
But Portsmouth bounced right back with the next six goals, before Gerry scored to make it 12-2 at halftime.
Timberlane opened the scoring in the third. Gerry delivered a crushing hit to jar the ball loose, then fired a pass to Braidon Bowman for the goal.
But Portsmouth scored the next five goals to make it 17-3 after three quarters. The Clippers then held posession for much of the fourth quarter to lock down the victory.
“My guys work hard every game,” said Blaszka. “To get where we got this year takes a team effort, not just one individual. I actually feel like we were a stronger ‘team’ this year. We overcame some injuries. It’s all about getting here, getting to this point, and we are so proud of them. This is a tribute to what our seniors and the whole team accomplished this year.”
Portsmouth 17, Timberlane 3
Division 2 Semifinals
Goals: T — Eric George, Ethan Gerry, Braidon Bowman
Assists: T — Gerry 2
Saves: T — Brady Marston 6
Timberlane (14-4): 0 2 1 0 — 3
Portsmouth (18-1): 5 7 5 0 — 17
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.