On the biggest stage in New Hampshire track, Pinkerton’s Briana Danis once again proved her star ability.
Danis won the discus with a throw of 124-9, and placed second in the shot put (37-7) at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions on Saturday at Sanborn High School.
“It was awesome to have won the discus title again and I’m excited about placing second for shot,” said Danis, who won the MOC discus title last year (124-11)
“Going into the meet I was hoping for some better numbers from both, but I’m satisfied with how I placed and I had a lot of fun competing against this year’s qualifiers. I’m especially happy about shot, considering I didn’t even make it past the first round of D1s last year. Though I didn’t perform exactly how I wanted to, I’m happy to have competed at MOCs again and I’m looking forward to New Englands and Nationals in the next few weeks.”
Danis wasn’t the only Astro to impress. Jordan Wheaton was second in the 100 hurdles (15.29) and the 4x100 relay of Eva Roberts, Grace Jellow, Connors and Hannah Sippel took home a title in 4:08.74.
Salem was led by boys speedster David Jacques, who placed second in the 110 hurdles in 15.28. Football teammate Aidan McDonald was fourth in the 100 (11.31) and 200 (22.77). Blue Devil Emily Plante was third in the 110 hurdles (15.58).
Windham’s Michael Killian was sixth in the 3,200 (9:30.53) and seventh in the mile (4:25.27).
NH Boys Meet of Champions
Local top-8 placers:
Pole vault: 6. Nicholas Rushton (Salem) 11-6; 110 hurdles: 2. David Jacques (Salem) 15.28, 7. Jackson Bomba (Windham) 16.18; 100 meters: 5. Aidan McDonald (Sal) 11.31; 1,600: 7. Michael Killian (Wind) 4:25.27, 8. Luke Brennan (Pinkerton) 4:25.63; 4x100 relay: 3. Windham 44.08; 200: 4. McDonald (Sal) 22.77; 3,200: 6. Killian (Wind) 9:30.53; 4x400 relay: 5. Windham 3:32.02, 6. Pinkerton 3:32.15; 4x800: Windham 8:32.21
NH Girls Meet of Champions
Local top-8 placers:
Pole vault: 3. Jillian Severance (Pinkerton) 8-6; Shot put: 2. Briana Danis (Pink) 37-7, 5. Bella Colizzi (Salem) 35-5.75; Discus: 1. Danis (Pink) 124-9; Javelin: 6. Kelly Wright (Windham) 109-0; Long jump: 8. Madison Connors (Pink) 15-3; Triple jump: 8. Connors (Pink) 32-7.75; 100 hurdles: 2. Jordan Wheaton (Pink) 15.29, 3. Emily Plante (Sal) 15.58; 4x100 relay: 2. Pinkerton 49.72, 6. Windham 51.02; 3,200: 7. Lily Thomas (Sal) 11:56.35; 4x400 relay: 1. Pinkerton (Eva Roberts, Grace Jellow, Connors, Hannah Sippel) 4:08.74, 5. Windham 4:11.40; 4x800: 4. Pinkerton 9:57.47
