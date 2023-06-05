After a season plagued by injury, Pinkerton’s Briana Danis finally felt close to 100 percent last week — just in time for Meet of Champions.
The result was dominance.
Danis won both the discus and shot put, and Astros teammate Jordan Wheaton won the 100 hurdles to lead local competition at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions on Saturday at Oyster River High School in Durham.
UNH track recruit Danis won her third straight Meet of Champions title in the discus with a 138-11, 24 feet better than the No. 2 finisher.
Danis also took her first Meet of Champions title in the shot put with a 35-1.5, just under a foot better than the runner-up. She placed second in the event last year.
“I’m extremely excited to have taken my third MOCs win in the discus,” said Danis. “The last two years, I only threw 124 feet, so I really just wanted to throw something farther. Even though I didn’t reach my goal of 140 feet, I ended up only one foot away with a new PR (personal record).
“As for shot, I definitely wasn’t expecting to come away with the win because the competition is really close. I can’t say I accomplished that with the distance I wanted, but I’m happy to finally take the title in shot in my final year of high school competition. I’m going to miss competing against all of the girls I’ve gotten to know over the years.”
Wheaton won the 100 hurdles in 14.46, one year after placing second in the event by just 0.03 seconds. She also joined Eva Roberts, Nora Brayall and Hannah Sippel to take second in the 4x100 (48.92).
“Finishing my high school experience on top feels really good,” said Wheaton, who will next run at Southern New Hampshire University. “It was a chance to redeem myself from how last years Meet of Champions went. It was the best way, I feel, to end my high school career.”
Timberlane’s Charlotte Beaudoin was second in the 400 (59.75), Pinkerton’s Contessa Silva was third in the 3,200 (11:35.14), while Salem’s Bella Colizzi was fourth in the shot put (33-9.75) and Lily Thomas was fifth in the 1,600 (5:25.29).
On the boys side, Windham’s Kevin Brooks took second place in the 200 (22.57) and Shayan Biswas was third in the long jump (20-10). Pinkerton’s Caden Michaud was fourth in the 100 (11.08), and he led the 4x100 to the title (43.47), along with Jamison Isaac, Braydon Parker and Zack Smith.
Salem’s Nicholas Rushton was third in the pole vault (12-6) and Brock James was fifth in the 1,600 (4:28.73).
“We had a great group of athletes that worked hard to get to this point,” said Salem coach Spencer Shaw. “We’re very excited for those who qualified for New England’s, and we’re proud of all their accomplishments.”
NH Boys Meet of Champions
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 3. Nicholas Rushton (Salem) 12-6; Long jump: Shayan Biswas (Windham) 20-10; 100 meters: 4. Caden Michaud (Pinkerton) 11.08; 1,600: 5. Brock James (Salem) 4:28.73; 4x100 relay: 1. Pinkerton (Jamison Isaac, Braydon Parker, Zack Smith, Caden Michaud) 43.47; 300 hurdles: 4. Devin Keith (Pinkerton) 41.57; 200: 2. Kevin Brooks (Windham) 22.57; 4x400 relay: 4. Pinkerton 3:31.44
NH Girls Meet of Champions
Area top-6 placers:
Shot put: Briana Danis (Pinkerton) 35-1.5, 4. Bella Colizzi (Salem) 33-9.75, 6. Abigail Ahlers (Salem) 32-5.75; Discus: 1. Danis (Pinkerton) 138-11; Javelin: 6. Kayla Franks (Pinkerton) 103-1; 100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (Pinkerton) 14.46; 100 meters: 6. Eva Roberts (Pinkerton) 12.71; 1,600: 5. Lily Thomas (Salem) 5:25.29; 4x100 relay: 2. Pinkerton 48.92; 400: 2. Charlotte Beaudoin (Timberlane) 59.75; 3,200: 3. Contessa Silva (Pinkerton) 11:35.14, 5. Isabelle Groulx (Pinkerton) 11:36.54; 4x800 relay: 6. Pinkerton 10:19.87
