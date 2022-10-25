Pairings came out Monday, first-rounders kicked off Tuesday, and a pair of area girls soccer teams advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday

Timberlane hosted No. 13 Nashua South and took care of business, 4-0. Bella Keogh scored three times, and Brooke Langlois had the other.

“It’s certainly, the start we’re looking for, survive and advance,” said Owls coach Jeff Baumann. “The first half (1-0) was a little bit of a grind. In the second half, we made a couple big plays to break it open.”

Maia Parker, Ella Lampron, Mia Morrier and Emma Norcott anchored the defense in front of keeper Arden Ferrari-Henry (6 saves).

Elsewhere, in Derry, the Pinkerton Academy girls took care of Goffstown, 4-0.

Bella Sippel had a goal and an assist to help lead the Astros, while Emily Hood dished out a pair of assists. Verity Ungaro, Kayla Franks and Hannah Sippel had the other goals.

Next up for Timberlane is Bishop Guertin. The teams met early in the year with the Owls prevailing, 2-1, as Bella Keogh netted a pair of first-half goals that stood up.

“It’s the only one-goal game we’ve had this year,” said Baumann of the fourth-seeded Owls.

“We have big goals and big aspirations. We know we have a talented group, and tried to set the sights big.”

No. 7 Pinkerton now heads to No. 2 Portsmouth in another quarterfinal.

BOYS UP NEXT

Wednesday afternoon, it’s the boys turn to open playoff action. The Pinkerton boys, in D-I, and the Pelham boys, in D-II, open on the road.

The Windham boys, in D-I, and the Pelham girls, in D-II, each drew first-round byes into the upcoming quarterfinals.

Here’s a look at the playoff scores and pairings.

Division I Girls Soccer

First Round Results

No. 9 Concord 2, No. 8 Alvirne 1

No. 4 Timberlane 4, No. 13 Nashua South 0

No. 5 Bishop Guertin 4, No. 12 Londonderry 0

No. 7 Pinkerton 4, No. 10 Goffstown 0

No. 3 Bedford 5, No. 14 Nashua North 0

No. 6 Merrimack 5, No. 11 Hanover 2

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

Concord at No. 1 Exeter

BG at Timberlane

Pinkerton at No. 2 Portsmouth

Merrimack at Bedford

Semifinals, Monday, at Stellos Stadium, 4 and 6:15 p.m.

Finals, Friday, Nov. 4, at Stellos Stadium, 5 p.m.

Division I Boys Soccer

First Round, Wednesday

No. 9 Portsmouth at No. 8 Bedford

No. 13 Pinkerton at No. 4 Exeter, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Concord at No. 5 Hanover

No. 15 Spaulding at No. 2 Nashua South

No. 10 Winnacunnet at No. 7 Memorial

No. 14 Londonderry at No. 3 Nashua North

No. 11 Bishop Guertin at No. 6 Manchester Central

Quarterfinals, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Bedford/Portsmouth winner at No. 1 Windham

Exeter/Pinkerton winner vs. Hanover/Concord winner

South/Spaulding winner vs. Memorial/Winnacunnet winner

North/Londonderry winner vs. Central/BG winner

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Exeter, 4 and 6:15 p.m.

Finals, Sunday, Nov. 6, at Exeter, 1 p.m.

Division II Girls Soccer

First Round Results

No. 8 John Stark 3, No. 9 Lebanon 1

No. 7 Merrimack Valley 2, No. 10 Oyster River 0

No 6 CBNA 3, No. 11 Kennett 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

John Stark at No. 1 Bow

No. 5 Milford at No. 4 Pembroke

MV at No. 2 Hollis Brookline

CBNA at No. 3 Pelham

Semifinals, Tuesday at Stellos Stadium, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Finals, Friday, No. 4, at Stellos Stadium, 7:15 p.m.

Division II Boys Soccer

First Round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Kennett at No. 8 Merrimack Valley

No. 12 Trinity at No. 5 Hollis Brookline

No. 10 Pelham at No. 7 Bow

No. 11 Milford at No. 6 CBNA

Quarterfinals, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Kennett/MV winner at No. 1 Kingswood

Trinity/HB winner at No. 4 Lebanon

Pelham/Bow winner at No. 2 Oyster River

CBNA/Milford Winner at No. 3 ConVal

Semifinals, Thursday, Nov. 3, at Exeter, 4 and 6:15 p.m.

Finals, Sunday, Nov. 6, at Exeter, 4:15 p.m.

