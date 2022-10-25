Pairings came out Monday, first-rounders kicked off Tuesday, and a pair of area girls soccer teams advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday
Timberlane hosted No. 13 Nashua South and took care of business, 4-0. Bella Keogh scored three times, and Brooke Langlois had the other.
“It’s certainly, the start we’re looking for, survive and advance,” said Owls coach Jeff Baumann. “The first half (1-0) was a little bit of a grind. In the second half, we made a couple big plays to break it open.”
Maia Parker, Ella Lampron, Mia Morrier and Emma Norcott anchored the defense in front of keeper Arden Ferrari-Henry (6 saves).
Elsewhere, in Derry, the Pinkerton Academy girls took care of Goffstown, 4-0.
Bella Sippel had a goal and an assist to help lead the Astros, while Emily Hood dished out a pair of assists. Verity Ungaro, Kayla Franks and Hannah Sippel had the other goals.
Next up for Timberlane is Bishop Guertin. The teams met early in the year with the Owls prevailing, 2-1, as Bella Keogh netted a pair of first-half goals that stood up.
“It’s the only one-goal game we’ve had this year,” said Baumann of the fourth-seeded Owls.
“We have big goals and big aspirations. We know we have a talented group, and tried to set the sights big.”
No. 7 Pinkerton now heads to No. 2 Portsmouth in another quarterfinal.
BOYS UP NEXT
Wednesday afternoon, it’s the boys turn to open playoff action. The Pinkerton boys, in D-I, and the Pelham boys, in D-II, open on the road.
The Windham boys, in D-I, and the Pelham girls, in D-II, each drew first-round byes into the upcoming quarterfinals.
Here’s a look at the playoff scores and pairings.
Division I Girls Soccer
First Round Results
No. 9 Concord 2, No. 8 Alvirne 1
No. 4 Timberlane 4, No. 13 Nashua South 0
No. 5 Bishop Guertin 4, No. 12 Londonderry 0
No. 7 Pinkerton 4, No. 10 Goffstown 0
No. 3 Bedford 5, No. 14 Nashua North 0
No. 6 Merrimack 5, No. 11 Hanover 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
Concord at No. 1 Exeter
BG at Timberlane
Pinkerton at No. 2 Portsmouth
Merrimack at Bedford
Semifinals, Monday, at Stellos Stadium, 4 and 6:15 p.m.
Finals, Friday, Nov. 4, at Stellos Stadium, 5 p.m.
Division I Boys Soccer
First Round, Wednesday
No. 9 Portsmouth at No. 8 Bedford
No. 13 Pinkerton at No. 4 Exeter, 2 p.m.
No. 12 Concord at No. 5 Hanover
No. 15 Spaulding at No. 2 Nashua South
No. 10 Winnacunnet at No. 7 Memorial
No. 14 Londonderry at No. 3 Nashua North
No. 11 Bishop Guertin at No. 6 Manchester Central
Quarterfinals, Sunday, 2 p.m.
Bedford/Portsmouth winner at No. 1 Windham
Exeter/Pinkerton winner vs. Hanover/Concord winner
South/Spaulding winner vs. Memorial/Winnacunnet winner
North/Londonderry winner vs. Central/BG winner
Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Exeter, 4 and 6:15 p.m.
Finals, Sunday, Nov. 6, at Exeter, 1 p.m.
Division II Girls Soccer
First Round Results
No. 8 John Stark 3, No. 9 Lebanon 1
No. 7 Merrimack Valley 2, No. 10 Oyster River 0
No 6 CBNA 3, No. 11 Kennett 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
John Stark at No. 1 Bow
No. 5 Milford at No. 4 Pembroke
MV at No. 2 Hollis Brookline
CBNA at No. 3 Pelham
Semifinals, Tuesday at Stellos Stadium, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Finals, Friday, No. 4, at Stellos Stadium, 7:15 p.m.
Division II Boys Soccer
First Round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Kennett at No. 8 Merrimack Valley
No. 12 Trinity at No. 5 Hollis Brookline
No. 10 Pelham at No. 7 Bow
No. 11 Milford at No. 6 CBNA
Quarterfinals, Sunday, 2 p.m.
Kennett/MV winner at No. 1 Kingswood
Trinity/HB winner at No. 4 Lebanon
Pelham/Bow winner at No. 2 Oyster River
CBNA/Milford Winner at No. 3 ConVal
Semifinals, Thursday, Nov. 3, at Exeter, 4 and 6:15 p.m.
Finals, Sunday, Nov. 6, at Exeter, 4:15 p.m.
