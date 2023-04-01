There is simply no beast in New Hampshire athletics as storied and as lethal as Salem High softball.
So, when the defending state champion Blue Devils were upset in the first round of the 2022 playoffs by Bedford, the rest of the state noticed.
Salem, hunting state softball title No. 20 in school history, takes to the diamond this spring with plenty of motivation and purpose — namely to make sure that the first-round stumble does not happen again.
“I’m excited for this season! The girls are hungry to practice, lift, and support each other as a unit,” said coach Haley Chandler. “This year’s seniors have already begun leading this group with confidence and passion and I can’t wait to watch them all succeed!”
Salem returns a ton in the lineup, led by Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Jenny Olson and Ava McNamara, plus honorable mention selection Addison Lucier.
Olson (76 hits in two seasons) has been a lethal weapon at the top of the order, batting an area-best .580 and scoring 25 runs a year ago.
McNamara hit .386 and drove in 25, while the athletic Lucer hit .466 with 24 runs and 18 RBIs. Together, those two have been extremely formidable defensively as well at third and short, respectively.
Catcher Emersen Poulin has been a rock behind the dish, adding a .348 average at the plate.
Salem needs to replace former Eagle-Tribune All-Star and 2021 state championship pitcher Madison Solt in the circle.
McNamara will likely get her chance, while sophomore Maddie Beeley, sophomore Bailey Ruel and freshman Abby Beeley are all pitchers on the varsity roster.
ASTROS CONTINUE TO GROWPinkerton Academy’s run to the Division I semifinals came perhaps a year sooner than some may have expected. That bodes well for 2023.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star catcher Maddie Schoenenberger (.435 average in 2022) heads a deep group of returners.
“The girls have been working hard. We have an experienced group of returning players that are leading by example and a promising group of newcomers that have excellent travel softball experience,” said coach Tom Wall. “Time will tell.”
Seniors Kennedy Michaud (.458), Madi Gibeault (.419) and Aby Alexander (.387) are tested and dangerous.
Paige Murray and Madison Cunha, a pair of juniors, combined to go 12-2 on the mound last year.
OWLS FILLING IN THE GAPSTimberlane qualified for the postseason and dropped a heartbreaker on the road at Winnacunnet in 2022. Despite losing a solid senior group, the Owls aren’t expecting a backward step.
“We have a great bunch of returning players as well as new players that will help Timberlane to be successful this year,” said coach Eric Schoenenberger. “Where we lack in areas, we will make up in others, so it’s a good mix of players.”
Third baseman Avery Patles is the top returner at the plate, coming off a .414 season with 10 RBIs. Middle infielders Katie O’Leary (.382, 14 RBIs) and Olivia Matarazzo (.280) are back at short and second.
Outfielder Alexa Salafia (.367) could transition into the circle, along with freshman Ashlee Salafia, as the Owls attempt to replace Abigail Farone.
DECOTIS SET TO DO MORE DAMAGEComing into her freshman season at Windham High, Ari DeCotis came in with a tremendous reputation and huge expectations.
As grandiose as they might have been, she exceeded them, earning Division I Player of the Year honors from the coaches.
Leading the region in homers (13) and RBIs (39), she was third in average at .543.
Coach David Hedge’s Jags are young, though, with only one senior, Katie Nolan. Nolan hit .482 a year ago.
“We’ll be an extremely young team this season however, we’ll be athletic and aggressive,” said Hedge, whose club reached the playoffs but lost in the first round. “I believe the leadership from Katie and Bella (Yantrosca) along with Arianna and Anna (Mitrou) will keep us headed in the right direction.”
PYTHONS LOOK TO RISEPelham High won just three games a year ago and will be looking to move forward in the Division II race.
Second-team all-stater Brooke Slaton is back after hitting .400 a year ago. Rylie Beisang (.385) is another bat to watch in the lineup.
“We are excited for 2023!” said coach Todd Lozeau. “There are some great freshmen additions and a solid core returning.”
