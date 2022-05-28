SALEM, N.H. – Pinkerton Academy came away with a pair of championship performances at the Division I State Track Meet at Salem High School on Friday night.
Jordan Wheaton had a monster day for the Astro girls, scoring 24 points led by her victory in the 100 hurdles. The junior stopped the clock in 14.84 seconds.
Wheaton also took second in the high jump, clearing the same height (5-2) as champion Olivia Mazerolle of Nashua North.
In the 300 hurdles, Wheaton added a third with a 47.45 clocking.
Briana Danis scored a win in the discus, easily separating herself from the field with a toss of 134-8. Her margin of victory was by 15 feet.
Overall, the Astros took fourth place, nine points away from the meet winner, Exeter, which scored 75 points.
Salem scored 16 points to place 12th. Bella Colizzi was second for the Blue Devils in the shot put (36-0.25) and Emily Plante grabbed third in the 100 hurdles (15.70).
On the boys side, Pinkerton was ninth with 24 points, followed closely behind by Salem at 23.
The sprint battles on the day were the highlights for the local combatants.
In the 100 meters, Pinkerton’s Jacob Spezzaferri got the nod over Salem’s Aidan McDonald at the line, taking second and third.
McDonald reversed the finish in the 200, just leaning past the Astros standout in another battle for second.
The two evenly-matched speedsters were separated by .02 seconds in the 100 and .03 seconds in the 200.
Salem’s Nicholas Rushton provided one other area highlight, soaring 11-feet for second place in the pole vault.
NH DIVISION I STATE TRACK MEET
BOYS RESULTS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Portsmouth 97.5; 2. Nashua North 59; 3. Londonderry 57; 9. Pinkerton 24; 10. Salem 23
Local Placers
100 meters: 2. Jacob Spezzaferri (P) 11.06; 3. Aidan McDonald (S) 11.08
200: 2. McDonald (S) 22.32; 3. Spezzaferri (P) 22.35
1600: 4. Luke Brennan (P) 4:34.59
110 Hurdles: 6. David Jacques (S) 16.03
4x100: 4. Pinkerton (Matt Devine, Alex LeBlanc, Zack Smith, Jacob Spezzaferri) 44.37
4x800: 6. Pinkerton (Theo Davis, Cooper Michaud, Jason Rzasa, Ethan Charles) 8:36.17
Pole Vault: 2. Nicholas Rushton (S) 11-0
Shot Put: 6. George Nigro III (P) 42-11.5
GIRLS RESULTS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Exeter 75; 2. Concord 74.5; 3. Nashua North 70; 4. Pinkerton 66; 12. Salem 16
Local Placers
100 Meters: 6. Eva Roberts (P) 12.74
3200: 3. Contessa Silva (P) 11:51.61; 5. Isabelle Groulx (P) 11:57.86
100 Hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (P) 14.84; 3. Emily Plante (S) 15.70
300 Hurdles: 3. Wheaton (P) 47.45
4x400: 2. Pinkerton (Roberts, Grace Jellow, Madison Connors, Hannah Sippel) 4:08.23
4x800: 6. Pinkerton (Olivia Welch, Groulx, Makenna Alden, Silva) 10:02.11
High Jump: 2. Wheaton (P) 5-2
Pole Vault: 4. Jillian Severance (P) 8-6
Long Jump: 6. Connors (P) 16-7.5
Triple Jump: 5. Connors (P) 33-7.5
Shot Put: 2. Bella Colizzi (S) 36-0.25; 3. Briana Danis (P) 35-6; 5. Abigail Ahlers (S) 32-0.5
Discus: 1. Danis (P) 134-8
Javelin: 6. Kayla Franks (P) 102-9
