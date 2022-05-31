Salem High School softball caught fire last spring and absolutely dominated Division 1 in a 20-1 state title-winning campaign.
Seven starters -- four of them Eagle-Tribune All-Stars including ace in the circle Madison Solt -- returned from that crew.
But on the eve of Wednesday’s playoff openers, the defending champs remain the hunters, not the hunted.
“This postseason will be tough,” said Blue Devils’ coach Haley Chandler. “Anyone is beatable.”
Salem enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed. The 13-5 Blue Devils drew the No. 4 seed, just ahead of fellow 13-5 Pinkerton Academy.
Powered by its win over previously unbeaten Concord in the final week of the season, Exeter drew the top seed, followed by the No. 2, state runner-up Tide and 17-2 Londonderry.
If the seeds hold, a Saturday Pinkerton at Salem rematch would be in the works for the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils took the regular-season meeting, 3-1.
Chandler feels like her girls will be ready.
“The girls have been working hard to come together as one unit all season and they know that as long as they can play together and play for one another, they'll go a long way,” she said.
Solt is a proven winner with as much or more big game experience in the circle than anyone in the state.
Jenny Olson, Addison Lucier and Ava McNamara have swung the top bats in the lineup all year long.
Pinkerton has been as good as just about anyone in the second half of the season, closing on a run of 11 wins in 12 games.
“(We expect) to compete at a high level in each game, to be prepared in all facets of the game, pitching, hitting and defense and to work together as a team to achieve success throughout the tournament,” said Astros coach Tom Wall.
Wall has rolled with a pair of capable arms on the mound in Paige Murray (6-1, 2.52 ERA) and Madi Cunha (5-0, 2.18 ERA).
At the plate, Madi Gibeault (.459), Maddie Schoenenberger (.453), Kennedy Michaud (.429), Aby Alexander (.417) and Stella Kozak (.412) will carry the load.
“We played Exeter but did not see Concord. Based on the outcome of their game, they appear to be the teams to beat,” said Wall. “Londonderry and Salem are there also.
"We need to be at the top of our game when the opportunity arises.”
While Salem and Pinkerton will host Wednesday’s first-rounder, area combatants Windham and Timberlane hit the road, hunting the upset.
One of the region’s hottest bats belongs to Windham’s Ari DeCotis, a home run threat with a hefty .577 average. Kelly Wright (.472), Katie Nolan (.444) and Anna Mitrou (.418) add pop in the Jags’ attack.
On the mound, both Wright and Claire Ballard have done solid work this spring.
“If everyone plays their own game we will be successful,” said coach David Hedge. “We expect our players to play with the athleticism they are capable of playing, not to allow the game to get ahead of themselves and to make the plays they need to make.”
Timberlane, seeded 11th, struggled down the stretch, dropping six of its last eight. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that the Owls get a shot to avenge their season-finale loss when they head back to Winnacunnet.
Winnacunnet beat Timberlane Thursday, 5-1, but Alex Salafia, Delaney Condon and Co. will be looking to wash away those memories with an upset win.
ASTROS, JAGUARS SET FOR BASEBALL TOURNEY
With a 1-2 punch on the mound like two-time Baseball Coaches of New Hampshire Division 1 player of the year Liam Doyle No. 1A man Tom Rioux on the mound, Pinkerton Academy has to be considered a real favorite as the state baseball playoffs begin to unfold on Thursday afternoon.
“Our goal is to win the state championship,” said Astros coach Steve Campo, who also noted that, “Everyone in D-1 is looking up at (top-seeded, 18-1) Portsmouth.”
The Clippers handed Pinkerton one of its two losses on the year, and both came via the shutout. That’s something Campo knows can’t happen.
“The key to our success will be timely hitting,” said Campo. “We need to be consistent and steady offensively throughout the playoffs.”
Sophomore slugger Jackson Marshall has been the cornerstone of the attack, leading the club with a .427 average, three homers and 27 RBIs. Speedy center-fielder Jacob Albert (.407) is a havoc-wreaker on the base paths, with catcher Cole Yennaco (.355) back-boning the club from behind the dish.
Doyle’s numbers are eye-popping, of course, with a 5-2 record, with 100 strikeouts and a 1.03 ERA in 47.2 innings of work. Again, in both losses, the Astros did not score.
Rioux is a perfect 7-0 with 74 strikeouts and a 1.79 ERA in 43 innings.
Windham High, seeded 12th, is the lone other area team in the field as neither Salem nor Timberlane qualified.
The Jaguars, who closed the regular season on a three-game win streak, head to Concord. The teams met in the season opener with the Tide prevailing, 8-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.