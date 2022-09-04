As the 2022 girls volleyball season tips off in New Hampshire, the one common denominator among area teams is the lack of experience.
Only four starters return among the four local Division I schools, and three of them are at Salem, which is looking to regroup after a four-win campaign.
The other returning starter is Pinkerton’s Sarah Bolduc, an outside hitter for the Astros’ 16-5 semifinal squad last year. That team featured eight quality seniors, including two-time, E-T All-Star Ella Koelb, who was a three-year starter.
“Last year, I had the opportunity to learn from some really good senior leaders,” said Bolduc, who was named second-team All-State. “This year, my role is definitely changing.”
Pinkerton coach Todd Royce is confident she can lead the way back to postseason play.
“Sarah is preaching through her actions,” Royce said. “She realizes the way you have to do things and showing (the younger) players.”
The only other players with varsity experience are senior outside hitter Sophia Phaneuf and sophomore middle hitter Calli Miller, who is “an energy burst on the floor,” according to Royce.
Those two players will form the front line with Bolduc.
“We all know each other as players,” Bolduc said. “We’re good playing together, but I think we have a lot to work on.”
Bolduc and Miller are unique at Pinkerton, which doesn’t have a feeder program and must rely on the junior varsity for player seasoning.
“Most of the time you don’t get to varsity until you’re a junior,” Royce said. “Sarah made the jump early last year (as a sophomore), and Miller got a little bit of time (as a freshman).”
Among the newcomers expected to develop and contribute are juniors Hannah Bernard, Natalie Bergin, Lexi Heiser, Madison Owens, Autumn Caniff and Savannah Dunne.
One sophomore (Kara Porter) and two freshmen (Isabel McIntyre and Aaliyah Price-Gooden) figure to get underclassmen time like Bolduc and Miller.
“We expect many of our newcomers to shine throughout the season,” Royce said. “We have a hard-working group of young ladies. They have a strong desire to win and work hard every day in practice. They are a fun group to coach because of the way they work together as a team.”
New leadership for Jags
One year after finishing 16-3 and reaching the state semifinals, Windham finds itself with a slew of new faces, including at the helm where first-year coach Kelsey Higgins takes over a program that lost its entire starting lineup. Among the graduates were Eagle-Tribune All Stars Cassie Faria and Sam Blandford.
“We are a new team, after losing such a strong senior class this year,” Higgins said. “But we are scrappy and lights out defensively. We have what it takes to be competitive in the division and a program that will grow immensely in the next couple of years.”
Higgins does welcome back several veterans led by junior Marissa Billone.
“She is the floor captain and does double duty as a setter and right-side hitter,” Higgins said. “She is exceptional at two positions and it's hard to get that out of players.”
Other veteran returners include seniors Lindsay White, Cara Begley, Zoe Leclerc and Avery Downey. Junior Danielle Jacobs and sophomore Anna Mitrou figure to help the Jaguars reload.
“Jacobs is a strong arm on the outside, and (that) is something we are working on and developing,” Higgins said. “She is a phenomenal outlet to be able to rely on. Leclerc has led on and off the court and possesses a temperament that allows other players to feel relaxed and confident, her natural ability to read and react makes her highly effective in the back row.
“Anna Mitrou is aggressive, a natural athlete, and will hustle to get anything and everything. Defense is a strategic focus for us, and Anna helps that to be successful. As a sophomore, she has so much potential to grow in her role, and she is already performing at a very high level.”
The Jaguars got off to a good start with an opening victory over Portsmouth, rebounding from a first-set loss to win in four.
“Being new to the conference, it’s hard to be able to make a judgment based on the small amount I have been able to observe,” Higgins said of her team’s prospects. “Having the opportunity to connect with coaches and players to learn more about New Hampshire volleyball, it seems that everyone is rebuilding in some aspect. There are strong contenders such as Hollis-Brookline or Bedford, but I think anyone could win on any given day. It will be a scrappy year all around.”
Looking to rebound
Second-year coach Sean Stewart looks for his Salem squad to improve on last year’s four-win total.
“We graduated eight seniors last season, so our team is young,” said Stewart, a former Salem standout who played on an undefeated state-title team. “Our program worked really hard in the offseason, finding opportunities to work on skills and more advanced game play. The program as a whole has bought into the vision, and we are excited to see their growth this season.”
The Blue Devils, who have gone 5-20 the past two seasons, return three starters in juniors Addison Lucier, a three-year veteran, and Gabriella Thompson, along with sophomore Lily Amiss.
“Lily Amiss is a returning six-rotation starter and has a lot of experience as a player,” he said. “She has been more vocal in her second season and helps our team stay on task. Madison Mohan has probably grown the most in her skills over the off-season. She will be an important part of the team's success this season.”
With only one other returning letter-winner in the sophomore outside hitter Mohan, Stewart will rely on youngsters to set the tone and a newcomer to run the offense.
“Christina Fernandez has been working very hard on her skills and running our offense as a setter,” he said. “Her consistency will allow us to be more efficient and effective at the net.”
Starting over
Timberlane looks to recover from a four-win season with a completely new starting lineup under Danielle Stoodley.
The third-year coach does have quality letter winners returning in seniors Katelyn Beaudet and Lyla Macaluso.
“As a returning varsity player Katelyn has played a huge role on this team,” Stoodley said. “She is a utility player who can play anywhere on the court. Her positive attitude and willingness to do whatever is best for the team is why she was chosen a captain this season.”
Juniors Katherine O’Leary, an outside hitter and tri-captain, and Abigail Siejkowski, a setter, also provide experience.
Pelham rebuilds
In Division II, Pelham High looks to rebound from missing the playoffs a year ago and an 0-5 Covid-shortened campaign in 2020 under first-year coach John Roemer, who was previously at Salem.
Seniors Meghan Roemer, a two-year captain, and Shay Hinton lead the group, along with juniors Kylie Chamberlain and Angelina Balzotti.
