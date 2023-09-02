Find a way to play into November.
It’s the goal for every New Hampshire high school girls volleyball team.
If you survive October, you’re elite, within two victories of a state title.
The road there is long, but there is some excitement in the air locally for the four Division I combatants in the Granite State.
At Salem, coach Sean Stewart, a four-time state champ as a Blue Devil himself, returns 13 players with varsity experience from a team that went 6-12 a year ago.
“We are excited to see what we can accomplish this season as the program has worked hard in the offseason and preseason on their skills but also creating a culture that allows for us to accomplish our goals,” said Stewart.
Defensively, the Blue Devils should be solid as the trio of Madison Mohan, Alisha Deleon and Lily Amiss combined for 29 digs per match in 2022.
Blue-chip athletes like Boston University softball recruit Addison Lucier will certainly add to the attack.
The opening night win over Timberlane on Wednesday was certainly a fine building block.
Both Pinkerton Academy and Windham High qualified for the postseason a year ago.
For the Astros, Sarah Bolduc returns as a force up front while setter Kara Porter is as steady as they come.
“This is a hard-working group that continues to improve every day,” said coach Todd Royce, who welcomes back eight girls with substantial varsity experience. “They are a very-tight knit group and I look forward to working with them this season.”
One of the region’s most dynamic multi-sporters, junior Kelly Wright powers coach Kelsey Higgins’ Jaguars, who return six starters.
Marisa Billone, Anna Mitrou and Ella Conrad return off fine campaigns last fall.
Timberlane coach Danielle Stoodley likes the steps her program made in the offseason, coming off a tough 2022 campaign.
“I am so excited for the season!” said Stoodley. “Last year was a rough season, but as a program we learned a lot from it. This year’s varsity team is very young and versatile which is what I am excited about the most.”
Senior captain Katie O’Leary is the experienced multi-sport veteran, who hopes to carry the club along as the up-and-comers pick up experience the highest level.
