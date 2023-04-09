Denied a perfect season and back-to-back state championships by Hollis Brookline High School in 2022, Windham High opens a new era in boys volleyball this spring.
Head coach Matt Bynon has moved on, leaving assistant coach Matthew Heckler to take over the reins of one of the state’s premier programs.
And while the Jaguars graduated a special senior class – one that helped provide the program’s lone state title in 2021 – senior outside hitter Nick Furnari heads up a talented cast of returners that should keep Windham right there with the Granite State elites.
Blake Dempsey and Noah Allen should add strength in the middle, while Brayden Lord and Bradyn Carey gained valuable experience last spring.
Of the three other entrants from the region in New Hampshire boys volleyball – all of whom reached the state quarterfinals in 2022 – Timberlane Regional returns the most experience.
Captains Jake Bilicki, Diego Desjardins and Thomas Young all feature games built for power, hoping to lead the Owls up to the next level in 2023.
Both Pinkerton Academy and Salem High look to be rebuilding on the fly.
“This team is much younger than many of the teams PA has had the last few years,” said Astros coach Justin Scott. “We don’t have as much size as we have had in the past and instead will have to rely on speed, ball control, and a strong serving game.”
Junior Trey Baker blasted 49 kills last year and is expected to have a much more expanded role. Setter Myles Melim, another junior, had 18 aces and 125 assists.
For Salem, hoop standout Philip Melo, a senior outside hitter, is the lone returning starter.
“We have many promising athletes with the passion, commitment, and work ethic to help us grow into a very strong team,” said Salem coach Michael Pelosi. “We have a great group. I am excited to work with these guys and I know that we are going to have a great season.”
