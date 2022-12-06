On paper, you have to make a case that Salem High is the team to beat in Division 1.
That is until you factor in the notion that Timberlane Regional is the perennial beast of this bunch. The defending state champs and Meet of Champions winners were ravaged by graduation, but Timberlane doesn’t rebuild.
The Owls graduated seven state champions. Just how quickly can they fill the void?
After a brilliant four-year career on the football field and a run deep into the Division I playoffs, 285-pounder Malikai Colon is back, hungry for the top of the podium after his state runner-up junior campaign.
Colon is a captain, along with New England placer John Fabrizio and Ben Little.
Salem High, meanwhile, returns a pair of Division I state champs in sophomore Evan Lynch and junior Brody McDonald. Lynch won the Meet of Champions as well.
Senior 1,000-yard rusher David Jacques is healthy off a dynamic football season. He was third in D-I and at the Meet of Champions last year.
Five other returning Blue Devils hit the podium in the D-I state meet -- including Jariel Hernandez who earned a second-place medal -- so Salem should be deep and very dangerous.
Pinkerton Academy lost its cornerstone with the graduation of three-time state champ and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jack Mackiernan.
Tri-captains Michael Follo and Cam McMahon are returning Division I state placers. They’ll be joined in the leadership role with Nels DeAlmeida.
“We seem to have broken out of the numbers slump brought about by COVID, and have a solid lineup,” said coach David Rhoads. “With 43 wrestlers in the room, there's good competition, and we anticipate a return to the top tier of D-I. We expect a dog fight for the D-I Championship this season. Coupled with the inaugural NHIAA Girls State Tournament, it should be exciting.”
Windham High needs to reload in a hurry, and the Jaguars will do it with just one senior in the lineup for first-year coach Corbin Decker.
Aiden Williams comes off a big junior year, in which he placed third at the Meet of Champions, posting a 38-10 record. Zoe Millette (4th in Division I) mixed it up with the best of them, too, and is back for her junior campaign.
“We have a relatively young team. They are eager to learn more about the sport and continue to develop,” said Decker. “I am excited to see them continue to improve.”
Junior captains Nathan Maslanek, Michael Harrington and Russell Leonard lead a Pelham team that is without seniors but returns everyone from a year ago in Division III.
“We were able to add some new bodies and start filling in weight classes but still have some inexperience,” said coach Bob Riddinger. “We have a firm foundation in place with returning (Division III) state champions Liz Donovan and Michael Harrington as well as runner up Nathan Maslanek.”
Donovan was the first female to win an individual title in New Hampshire and first female from New Hampshire to qualify for the New Englands, taking second at the MOC.
