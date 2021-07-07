HAVERHILL -- When Methuen native Georges Niang comes home to visit family, he usually connects with one of his favorite shooting gurus, Jeff Nelson.
Nelson, a former college player and high school coach, got his start as an NBA scout with the Utah Jazz before joining the Philadelphia 76ers six year ago.
Niang also has stayed close to Nelson’s son, Tyler, who is Fairfield University’s all-time leading scorer and four-year starter at Central Catholic.
Yesterday, the three of them were all part of the workout. Jeff coaching and Tyler and Niang shooting.
“I trust Jeff,” said Niang. “He has knowledge not only about shoot, but with the correct mechanics. He’s worked in the NBA as a scout for a long time and he knows where are coming from.”
As for having Tyler around, that’s a bonus.
“Shooting with Tyler gives a competitive edge to the workout,” said Niang. “He’s probably the best shooter around, a guy that has competed a high level. He’s the kind of guy you want to work out with.”
