Haverhill’s Nicolas Tejada made his return to the ring a winning one on Thursday night, but the Haverhill native is far from satisfied.
Out of action since November with a fractured wrist, Tejada moved to 4-0 as a pro boxer with a split-decision win over Californian William Frank Harrington. The four-rounder was part of the undercard of a pre-Saint Patrick’s Day fight night at Agganis Arena in Boston.
“It was a good fight. He was 1-0, you know both of us undefeated. It was a good test,” said Tejada, 22.
Harrington may have only had one pro bout, but the United States Marine had an extensive amateur background.
The fact that Tejada knew nothing about his opponent certainly played into the tight outcome.
“I felt nice and calm, definitely the calmest I’ve ever been in a fight,” said Tejada. “I was definitely hesitant in the fight. I felt like I was nice and patient, took the punches that were there.
“He was awkward, I was probably second-guessing myself, probably a little too cautious. I should have let my hands go more. He was physically strong, I was just cautious.”
Tejada welcomed the upgrade in competition. As he settled in, he felt more and more comfortable.
“It was nice. I was just so happy to be back in there,” he said. “I had a lot of fun, the most fun I’ve had in a fight, probably because it was so competitive.”
As for the wrist, which he hurt in his previous win? It gave Tejada no issues whatsoever, save for some next-day soreness.
“The hand was pretty good through the whole fight,” he said.
Tejada is tentatively slated to be on the next Boston Pro Boxing card, slated for April 21 at the Castleton in Windham, N.H.
That bout is contingent on the wrist having no issues.
“I really want to fight on the 21st,” Tejada said. “I’m want to be active again.”
