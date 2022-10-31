The Houston Astros tried their best to end the World Series before it ever got started.
In Games 1 and 2 the Astros pounced on the Philadelphia Phillies right out of the gate. They took 5-0 leads in both games, which with their pitching staff and the raucous home crowd at Minute Maid Park should have amounted to a death sentence.
But like any good unkillable slasher movie monster, the Phillies just kept coming.
Philadelphia shocked Houston, previously a perfect 7-0 to start the playoffs, by rallying for six unanswered runs to win Game 1. The Phillies put up five runs on future Hall of Famer and American League Cy Young Award favorite Justin Verlander to tie the game, and then after surviving a ninth inning Astros rally took the win on a go-ahead solo home run by JT Realmuto in the top of the 10th.
For a while it looked like Philly might have another comeback up its sleeve in Game 2 as well.
After Astros starter Framber Valdez held the Phillies at bay with 6.1 brilliant innings, Philadelphia made things interesting when Kyle Schwarber appeared to hit a two-run home run in the eighth that would have made it a two-run game. The ball was eventually ruled foul and he subsequently flew out to the right field warning track, and Houston survived the inning unscathed despite facing runners on second and third with Bryce Harper at the plate.
Then in the ninth, Philadelphia tagged lights out closer Ryan Pressly for a double, scored on an error at first base by Yuli Gurriel and nearly brought the tying run to the plate before Houston finally locked down the 5-2 victory to even the series at 1-1.
Now, as the World Series shifts to Philadelphia, anything is still on the table.
The Astros have been every bit the juggernaut they were advertised as, yet the Phillies look like the scarier team heading into Game 3 on Halloween night. Philadelphia went into the belly of the beast and took Houston’s best shot, and not only did they not back down, but they kept punching back and now have a chance to seize control of the series with three straight games at home.
Can Houston respond?
The atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park this week is going to be supercharged, and if the Phillies flip the script and jump out in front it’s going to be complete bedlam. The Astros may be uniquely well prepared for such hostility given the vitriol they’ve attracted ever since the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, but if we’ve learned one thing it’s that once the Phillies get going they’re like a runaway train.
That will be the backdrop as Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. and Philadelphia’s Noah Syndergaard take the mound in Monday’s pivotal Game 3. This series is far from over, so buckle up.
