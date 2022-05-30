AGE: 17
HIGH SCHOOL: Notre Dame Cristo Rey
HOMETOWN: Lawrence
FAMILY: Mom, Niurka Matos; dad, Carlos Matos; brothers, Jonas and Isaac
COLLEGE PLANS: I’m committed to Plymouth State University and I’m majoring in Meteorology.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is science because I enjoy being creative and it allows me to experiment and involves critical thinking. It’s not just a bunch of memorization of formulas all the time.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: The biggest misconception is peer pressure. Personally, I’ve never experienced or seen peer pressure in my school. Everyone is focused on their studies and aren’t focused on convincing others to do things.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Try but don’t stress too much. It’s your first year and your getting used to a new setting, new people, new teachers, etc. Have fun but don’t slack off.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Time management is a key factor. I would stay after school complete what I can, go to practice, come home and if I didn’t finish it earlier than I would finish it when I get back.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: Success to me is setting goals and eventually achieving them. Giving back to my parents and make sure they are all living in a comfortable house and a comfortable lifestyle.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My favorite moment would be freshman year when me and the cross country team were running in the woods.
It was Halloween that day and the coaches bought us glow sticks and it was fun because we were all joking around and having fun.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Mental Health America because it’s mental health awareness and I know people who I love who deal with mental health. This organizations helped screen eight million people for mental health conditions and 31 million people reached through public education programs, raising $1.26 million for mental health programs.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: The best advice I got from my basketball coach Jim Weymouth who said “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” In the moment I thought he was only talking about basketball, but in reality it refers to anything In life.
MY HERO IS … : My mom.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Have graduated with my major and working for a weather station.
