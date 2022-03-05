LAWRENCE -- It might be the worst-kept basketball secret in the Bay State: Xavier McKenzie makes Central Catholic go.
But in Friday night’s Division 1 tourney opener, the Raiders flashed a second x-factor in junior Sean Njenga. The 6-foot-1 swingman came in averaging 5.8 points a night. When he entered the game late in the second quarter, Hingham High hardly noticed. By the end of the second quarter, the visiting Harbormen were face-guarding him -- unsuccessfully, of course -- in a feeble attempt to slow him down.
Njenga erupted for 18 first-half points, a career-high 25 for the game, to complement a vintage 27-point effort from McKenzie as the Raiders smothered Hingham, 79-42.
No. 9 Central will now travel to No. 8 Beverly High, an 87-50 winner over Haverhill, in the upcoming state round of 16.
“It feels good, but there’s still four more games left,” said Njenga, “so the job is not over yet.”
Central stormed the court with plenty of purpose, amping up the energy and stifling Hingham with some suffocating defense.
McKenzie knocked down a pair of threes, then drove the lane for two more for an 8-0 lead. It took Hingham 3:22 to score its first point, and with 2:32 left in the quarter, it was 10-1 Central, a quarter that finished at 12-3 with Hingham turning the ball over a whopping eight times.
“Defense and the fast start were points of emphasis for sure,” said McKenzie. “We can’t have those slow starts. We might not always make shots, but we can always defend.
“A big one that holds our defense together is Markys Bridgewater. He goes out and guards the best player in every game, and he holds them to limited points. And it definitely felt good to get the lead right away.”
The Raiders landed the knockout punch in the 22-12 second quarter, and that belonged to Njenga who had 16 in the frame.
“I just played my role, stepped up, it was a big one,” said Njenga. “It was just one of those nights.”
McKenzie, unstoppable per usual, even had to admire Njenga’s explosive night.
“He’s’ going to be a big player in this tournament, and he’s only a junior, so next year he’s going to step into a bigger role,” said McKenzie.
No. 9 Central Catholic 75, No. 24 Hingham 42
Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic (75): Markys Bridgewater 2-0-4, Joey Hart 2-0-4, Xavier McKenzie 10-3-27, Marcus Rivera 1-0-3, Sean Njenga 10-1-25, Nick Sangermano 1-0-3, Bladimir Hiraldo 2-0-5, David Haley 2-0-6, John Kelley 2-0-4, Totals 31-4-79
3-pointers: McKenzie 4, Rivera, Njenga 4, Sangermano, Hiraldo, Haley 2
