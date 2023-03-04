SALEM, N.H. -- Searching for a bright spot in an otherwise devastating night, Windham hockey coach Shawn Dunn hoped the loss will serve as a lesson for future seasons.
"This was disheartening," said Dunn. "My hope is, this was one of those moments you have to learn to lose so you can learn to win. We have a really good group of incoming seniors, and I hope they'll take the lesson from this loss."
No. 2-seeded Windham saw an early lead slip away, and could create little offensive pressure as the game wore on, as No. 7 Londonderry scored with 4:31 left in overtime to shock the Jaguars 2-1 in the Division I first round on Saturday night at the Salem Icenter.
The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Windham (14-5) -- and 14 wins in 15 games after -- which included two regular season victories over Londonderry (10-8), one of them an 8-3 victory.
"I think our guys were looking down the road," said Dunn. "We had beaten Londonderry twice this season, and I think everyone learned a valuable lesson about not looking past an opponent. Londonderry showed up and gave us their best the whole game."
It was Windham that grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Hunter Marcin picked up a loose puck and fired a pass to sophomore Rocco Mancini, who buried it past the goalie to give his squad the lead.
From there, four-year Jaguars starting goalie Vito Mancini delivered a brilliant performance in net. The senior finished the night with 31 saves, including 10 in the final minutes of regulation and overtime to keep his squad in the game.
"Mancini played out of his mind in net," said Dunn. "He was the backbone of this program for four years. He hit a lot of mistakes for us. He's a great player, and I know a lot of coaches in the state will be happy not to have to face him anymore."
"Andy Sylvain, a junior defenseman, played a very good game. We had a short bench, and he played every other shift the whole game and overtime, which almost went the length. He stepped up big."
But Londonderry tied it up in the second period, then scored the winner in OT to earn a date with the winner of Monday's contest between Londonderry and Bishop Guertin.
"Londonderry just outworked us," said Dunn. "This had a good forecheck and played well with the puck. We took too many penalties, and that bit us in the end. The winning goal was on the powerplay.
"But this is a group that didn't make the playoffs last year, and this year learned how to handle themselves in the big games. That paid off for us this season, and hopefully they will continue to grow for next season."
