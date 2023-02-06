Mike Ryan plowed through the prep school process. He was knee deep. Then, one phone call changed the Central Catholic senior’s life.
“Merrimack College came in. It was late. We were applying to prep schools because we weren’t sure,” said Ryan, the Raiders’ place-kicking specialist from Bradford.
“Merrimack came in and made me an offer. Coach (Chuck Adamopoulos) called me, told me Coach (Dan) Curran wanted to give me a spot.”
“I called coach Curran, and he said they were really high on me. Coach A gave his word about me, and that was good enough for them.”
The preferred walk-on fit Ryan like the proverbial glove.
First and foremost, it’s an opportunity for the dead-eye Ryan to compete for a spot at the Division 1 college level.
Merrimack endorsements hit Ryan from all sides.
First, his mother, Keri – formerly Keri Guertin – was a four-year starter for the Warrior basketball team back in the 1990s.
Keri was ecstatic hearing the news.
“She was definitely very excited when I told her I wanted to go there,” said Ryan. “She says that she had the time of her life there and wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Then, of course, there is the continuous pipeline of talent that flows between Central and Merrimack.
“I’ll be going in with my two best friends, Sean (Mercuri) and Matthias (Latham),” Ryan said. “It’s just going to be a great four years. I’m really excited.”
At Merrimack, the 5-10, 140-pounder will be given not just the opportunity to compete, he will be a kicker full-time.
Unlike high school, where in a typical practice he’d spend a few minutes before practice and maybe a late special-teams session on kicking – with the rest dedicated to his work at receiver and/or defensive back – Ryan will be dedicated to the one skill.
“The thing about Mike was how with injuries, we really ended up needing him as a receiver, and he became our most productive guy at the position,” said Adamopoulos. “He was a very good high school kicker, and he worked hard at it. He kicks [kickoffs] consistently down to the 5-yard line. and he’s come a long way as a kicker.”
Adamopoulos knows kickers. Recent Raider alum Nick Mazzie is the field-goal man at the University of New Hampshire right now. He’s confident in Ryan.
“He’ll have to go compete for sure, but Michael has the ability to kick at that level,” said Adamopoulos. “That’s the hard thing with kickers. Most go as walk-ons, and you have to earn your keep.”
For Ryan, the decision and the opportunity were just too good to pass up.
“My mom went there. It’s just a few minutes down the road, and it’s a great school,” said Ryan. “I’m looking forward to it. It was an offer I can’t refuse.”
