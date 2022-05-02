Big market. Deep pockets. Some of the best baseball players on the planet. But for whatever reason unable to put it all together.
Right now that could describe the Boston Red Sox through the first month of the season, but for most of the past decade it would better sum up the Los Angeles Angels.
One of baseball’s most consistent franchises throughout the early 2000s, the Angels have become an enigma in recent years. Despite employing three-time MVP and future Hall of Famer Mike Trout since 2011 and more recently the generational two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have consistently underperformed and only reached the playoffs once in the past decade.
But that might finally be starting to change, and this week the star-studded Angels come to Fenway Park as one of baseball’s hottest teams.
The Angels have won seven of eight games and hold a 2.5 game lead in what’s shaping up to be a highly competitive AL West. The lineup has been mashing, ranking top five in baseball in most major offensive categories, and crucially the Angels finally seem to have enough pitching, with a six-man starting rotation that ranked 11th in wins above average for the season.
Most importantly of all, the Angels stars have been playing like stars.
Mike Trout, after missing most of last season with a nagging calf injury, is back to his old self. The nine-time all-star entered Sunday ranked second in baseball with a 1.141 OPS while also boasting a .323 average, five home runs and 10 RBI in 18 games. His 1.5 wins above replacement ranks fifth in baseball and second in the AL behind only Seattle’s J.P. Crawford.
As it happens, the only player Trout trails in OPS is his own teammate Taylor Ward, who is enjoying a stunning breakout after largely serving as a role player his first four years in the majors. Ward is currently slashing .392/.500/.784 with a 1.284 OPS to go along with five home runs and 13 RBI, more than justifying the club’s surprising decision to cut Justin Upton earlier this spring.
Then, of course, there is Ohtani.
Though Ohtani’s early numbers aren’t quite as eye-popping as that of his teammates, he’s still a two-way superstar capable of feats not seen in the majors since the days of Babe Ruth. The reigning AL MVP is batting .308 since April 24, and since getting pounded by the Texas Rangers in his second start back on April 14, Ohtani has bounced back with consecutive wins, allowing just two earned runs over 11 innings while striking out 16 against two walks.
Ohtani, by the way, is in line to start at Fenway Park this week, though he also left Sunday’s game with right groin tightness. That will be a situation to monitor over the coming days.
Either way, the Red Sox are going to have their hands full. Where the Angels were previously a gold-plated curiosity, they’re now a serious contender with everything to prove.
That presents Boston with both risk and opportunity. Should the Red Sox win this series it would provide a major boost and help propel them into what they hope will be a much better month of May.
But if not? Things could quickly go from bad to worse.
