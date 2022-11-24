DRACUT – While their Turkey Day finale against a longtime rival was a bit anti-climactic, the Methuen Rangers capped off one of the program’s best seasons in style Thursday morning.
On the road against an outmanned Dracut squad that suited up only 19 players, the Rangers needed just 11 plays from scrimmage to score their first five touchdowns en route to a 47-0 over the Middies. Winners in each of the past four Thanksgiving games and 10 of the past 11, Methuen (9-3) now leads the series 30-27 with three ties. This is the first year the Rangers have won nine games since going 9-2 in 2010.
“This was good,” junior quarterback Drew Eason said. “We’ve been waiting all week. This is a big game every year no matter what anybody’s record is. This game means so much, and they’ve been a rival forever … so we treat it pretty much like a Super Bowl.”
Methuen’s run to an actual Super Bowl appearance ended almost two weeks earlier in the state semifinals, but that loss didn’t linger once Dracut (3-9) kicked off the game.
On the first play from scrimmage, Shane Eason took a lateral from his brother and streaked 51 yards relatively untouched for his 33rd touchdown of the season. The sophomore running back spent the rest of the day on the sideline.
“That was the only offense we needed to get him over 200 points for the year,” Methuen coach Tom Ryan said of Eason.
That long run was just the beginning as Xander Silva hauled in a Drew Eason pass in the flats then flashed 56 yards for a score on the next play from scrimmage.
Three plays into Methuen’s ensuing possession, Anesti Touma took an Eason shovel pass 39 yards for a 21-0 lead. Junior Aiden O’Shaughnessy got the defense involved, returning an interception 67 yards for the game’s fourth touchdown. Conrado Lago capped the first-half scoring with a 59-yard run.
“We just told them to play as hard as they could,” Ryan said after finishing his first nine-win campaign in his 10th year at the helm. “We wanted them to honor the game and honor the seniors. And I think we did all that today.”
Mehki Lumsden scored on a 6-yard run early in the third quarter, and quarterback Adam Harrington threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Dominic Cutuli on the game’s final play.
Fumble recoveries by seniors Rudy Vasquez and Alex Guzman helped keep the Middies at bay. They are among the 23 players on the 90-man roster that will graduate.
“This senior class never had a losing season,” Ryan said. “We’ve had seven straight winning seasons as a program, and that hasn’t been done here that often … So, we’re feeling pretty good in Ranger Land right now about this team.”
And with most of this year’s offensive production returning, optimism should be high in that sunny land he speaks of.
“The direction of the program is in a good spot,” said Ryan, who has had a pair of eight-win campaigns while building a 64-42 record the past decade. “But we still have a lot of work yet to do. And we’ll start next week on next year’s season.
"When we took over the program 10 years ago, it wasn’t really realistic that we could contend for a state title. Now, that’s a reality. That’s a reality that takes a lot of hard work, and we know that. But it is a reality now. So expectations are through the roof.”
<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 47, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (9-3):<cstyle:> 28<0x2002>7<0x2002>6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut (3-9):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Shane Eason 51 run (Omar Aboutoui kick) 11:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Xander Silva 56 pass from Drew Eason (Aboutoui kick) 7:37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Anesti Touma 39 pass from D.Eason (Aboutoui kick) 5:05
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Aiden O'Shaunessy 67 interception return (Aboutoui kick) 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Conrado Lago 59 run (Aboutoui kick) 5:09
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Mehki Lumsden 6 run (kick blocked) 8:34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Dominic Cutuli 8 pass from Adam Harrington (no conversion attempted) 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Methuen (21-235) <0x2014><cstyle:> Lago 5-71, S.Eason 1-51, Lumsden 2-41, Jariell Morales 3-34, Cristian Anziani 2-13, Cutuli 1-10, Harrington 4-10, Andon Zannini 1-6, Braeden Delaney 2-(-1); <cstyle:textBold>Dracut (40-182) <0x2014><cstyle:> Israel DeJesus 14-71, Robert Truong 9-61, Samuel Indeglia 15-51, Jon Muhoro 1-3, Team 1-(-4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Methuen (5-5-0, 109 yards) <0x2014><cstyle:> D.Eason 3-3-98, Harrington 2-2-11; <cstyle:textBold>Dracut (2-15-1, 31 yards) <0x2014><cstyle:> Indeglia 2-13-1, 31, Truong 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Anesti Touma 2-42, Cutuli 2-11, Xander Silva 1-56; <cstyle:textBold>Dracut <0x2014><cstyle:> Connor Anello 1-27, DeJesus 1-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.