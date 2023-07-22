SALEM, N.H. — Bill James knows a little bit about winning.
No, not that Bill James, the guy who once worked for the Red Sox and taught the baseball world about sabermetrics in professional baseball.
This the Methuen/Salem, N.H. Bill James, who has won enough wrestling matches and cross country meets — 650 meets and 17 league titles — to fill a cruise ship.
It’s probably a reason why about 10 Salem High cross country runners, including Bill’s son, Brock, have decided to hold off sleeping in or going to the beach on a hot summer day.
Instead the group, led by Coach James, has been gathering three times a week in the early mornings to run 30-combined miles each to help the Blue Devils’ boys cross-country team reach the next level come this fall season.
“Brock and Jackson Gannon did the ‘XC Project Camp’ (located at Greater Lawrence High School) last summer and everyone else has been doing their own thing,” said Bill James, who is serving as a volunteer assistant cross-country coach.
“A bunch of them were having trouble getting rides to the (XC Project Camp) so we figured it was easier to bring the training to them and have it here (at Salem High). It’s worked out pretty good,” said Coach James. “We usually have eight-to-ten runners consistently, and we’re here three days a week. We have about five weeks before the season begins. We’re hoping just to get a good base going into the season.”
James coached the Methuen High boys team from 1995-2015 and resigned so he could spend more time with his family, which includes Brock and his older sister Emily (who has since graduated), both avid runners.
Now that Brock is entering his junior year and is one of the top runners in the state, Bill has since returned to the coaching scene as a volunteer, working under one of his former Methuen High runners, Cam Pavao.
Coach James is also spent this past spring season as an assistant track coach, working with the distance group.
Last year Salem placed 10th at the New Hampshire State Cross Country Meet, the best finish for the program since 2012. Almost the entire team is back for this season. Besides Brock and Jackson, the other returners include seniors Sam Scala and Mitchell Raskow, juniors Brody Chisholm, Ben LaGrasse, Jacob Salde and Evan Spence, and sophomore Brody Chisholm. Other members include Jason Peters, Kenny Chouinard and Nathaniel Ayala.
“Obviously the goal is to (eventually do well) at the Meet of Champions and then hopefully qualify for the New Englands this year,” said Pavao, who will be entering his sixth season as head coach and continues to make drastic improvements with the program each year. “We have a really good young team coming up, so we’re excited and looking forward to the season. We’ve been getting a good turnout here every day and the kids have been putting in the work and getting ready for September and the season.”
Brock is coming off a sophomore season that saw him finish 39th at the state championship meet in cross-country, and then this past spring, he was third in the 1,600 meters with a school record time of 4:28.34 and 12th in the 800.
“Brock had a great fall season last year but had a tough day at the state (cross-country) meet which was a little frustrating for him. He’s made some big strides and had a great track season, so now he’s hoping to be in the top five in the state as an individual and to help the team finish in the top five,” said Bill. “We’re excited about this upcoming season and we’re hoping he can put it all together, but not only him but the entire team. It’s exciting to have one or two great runners, but it’s also great to have a good program.”
Both Brock and Gannon know that these days of waking up at the crack of dawn and running in the hot summer weather are necessary if the team wants to be a serious state contender.
“It’s good to get the team together, work hard with each other, be together and just try to get a good base for the upcoming season,” said Brock. “We should have a solid seven runners and we expect to be good. Everyone has been putting in the work (so far).”
Gannon said that last summer he learned quite a bit at the XC Project Camp and he’s taking that knowledge to these summer workouts and sharing it with his teammates.
“It helped me understand what I was (supposed to be) doing with running. It wasn’t just go out there and run five miles, but I knew why (I was doing that) and how I should schedule (my practice runs),” he said. “It’s good to be here and be on a schedule. I would be running anyways on my own, but here I’m with people I know and it’s been a lot of fun.
“It’s much more about team goals this year. We really want to do well as a team. Of course I want to do well individually, but the team matters more.”
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter @JamiePote
