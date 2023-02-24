News broke early this week as the National Football League announced the cost of its “franchise tags” by position for 2023.
The franchise tags allow teams to pay a potential unrestricted free agent a one-year, fully-guaranteed sum, taking said player out of the free-agent market.
The figures are formulated as the average of the top-3 paid players at the position. For instance, the figure for quarterbacks is $32.4 million. If the Baltimore Ravens can’t sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal, they could “franchise” him and lock him in to one year at $32.4 million.
It’s expensive. But it works.
The Patriots have used the franchise tag 10 times on nine different players in the Belichick Era, the last being guard Joe Thuney in 2020. Only four played on the one-year tag — Thuney, Adam Vinatieri in 2005, Asante Samuel in 2007 and Wes Welker in 2012.
Others signed long-term deals after being franchised or were franchised and traded away.
Do not expect the Patriots to use the franchise tag in 2023. New England’s list of 2023 free agents is pretty pedestrian.
The top players among the 18 free agents would probably be wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones. Each is solid, but not spectacular. Neither would be considered a franchise candidate. There is no chance Bill Belichick would ever pay Jones $18.1 million for a year or Meyers $19.7 million for a year.
But the purpose of today’s lesson is not free agency. Today, we’re talking talent, as in the Patriots total lack of blue-chip, marquee NFL talent.
New England featured zero first-team All-Pros on offense or defense in the 2022 season, a mediocre 8-9 campaign.
In fact, the Patriots last non-special teams All-Pros were Stephon Gilmore (2018-19), Tom Brady (2007, 2010, 2017) and Rob Gronkowski (2011, 2014, 2015, 2017).
Fans screamed about coaching in 2022. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, probably with good reason, have been kicked around for the “job” they did on Mac Jones and the offense. All their incompetence did was hide the fact that New England has a severe dearth of blue-chip players.
Let’s play a game for one minute. Say, for argument’s sake that every Patriot on the roster was an unrestricted free agent.
Is there one Patriot worthy of the tag? Does any Patriots player deserve to be paid among the top guys in the game?
The first that leaps to mind is Matt Judon. In two years here, the edge rusher has piled up 12.5 and 15.5 sacks. He tied for fourth in the NFL this year with Kansas City’s Chris Jones.
The average annual value on Judon’s current contract is $13.625 million. The franchise tag is $19.7 million.
For that money, he’d certainly be expected to produce more than 3.5 12 games after Thanksgiving.
And he’d be the best candidate. Scan the Patriots’ roster.
The No. 2 choice would likely be a guard, Mike Onwenu. As good as he’s been over the past couple years, Onwenu hasn’t been Joe Thuney good.
And that cost would be $18.2 million.
Look at the real teams, the contenders.
In your division, Buffalo has Josh Allen, Stephon Diggs and Tre White.
Miami has Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb and Terron Armstead.
The other powers?
Your world champion Kansas City Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Thuney and Creed Humphrey.
Cincinnati, you’re looking at Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson.
Stars matter. The Patriots just don’t have it. If they don’t want to take another step backwards next fall, they had better start finding it during this offseason.
