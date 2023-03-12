As draining, both physically and emotionally, as Friday night’s win over rival North Andover was, things just won’t be getting any easier for the Andover High girls.
Monday night at Woburn High, the unbeaten Warriors, top-seeded, face the challenge of No. 4 Wachusett (21-2) in the Division 1 state semifinals.
Wachusett, like the Warriors, is the real deal.
“Wachusett is an extremely skilled, athletic and talented team,” said Warrior coach Alan Hibino. “They are year in and year out one of the elite girls basketball programs in the state.”
Wachusett is not your basic run-of-the-mill Central Mass. bully program, beating up on weaker sorts.
The Mountaineers have quality wins over teams like Central Catholic, Division 2 Final Four competitor Foxborough and Newburyport.
Of the two losses, one is to New Hampshire Division I state champ Bishop Guertin — perennially one of the power programs in all of New England — and Walpole, which will face Foxborough in the D-2 semi on Monday night.
“We are excited and looking forward to the opportunity to play them in the Final Four,” said Hibino.
Andover’s toughness, savvy and grit were immense in the grind ’em up battle with North Andover. The Warriors received contributions from the big guns like Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom, but also got huge performances from the likes of Marissa Kobelski and Michaela Buckley.
They’ll need more of the same in the bid for their first title since 2020.
Knights ready for Needham
Style points certainly were tough to find Friday night for North Andover High School.
Few in the home crowd on Osgood Street seemed to notice.
The Knights now get to defend the honor of the Merrimack Valley Conference against Bay State Herget champ Needham on Tuesday night at Woburn High. The Rockets went into one of the tougher gyms on the planet at Central Catholic and found a way.
Heading into the weekend, there were three MVC teams and from the Bay State Conference.
Now, it’s the Knights, while the BSC’s Newton North tangles with Worcester North in the other D-1 semi.
Needham’s inside-out scoring duo of Henry Bickford and Brian Cloonan looked a lot like Zach Wolinski and Jake Denney in Rocket unis on Saturday night.
If that matchup plays out as tight as anticipated, it’s going to take some quality work from the Knight role types to earn a shot in the state final.
They definitely did that against Springfield Central in the round of 16.
Hannah’s storm
It was lost in the loss at Andover High on Friday night, but North Andover’s Hannah Martin saw her amazing, 1,000-plus point career come to an end with a spirited performance.
She was bloodied in the fourth quarter and didn’t miss a second of the action in a 25-point night that nearly led to a miracle win.
In the tournament, Martin hung up nights of 23, 28 and 25 points, and it always felt like she never took a bad shot.
That performance come off efforts of 37 and 18 in winning the McIntire Tournament.
Amazing competitor. Amazing career. It’s been a pleasure to watch.
Odds and ends
Before the weekend, Lawrence High coach Jesus Moore was talking about the draw in D-1 and what it takes. He spoke of how if you’re going to win it all, you have to beat everyone.
Newton North is trying to do just that. Nobody, and I mean nobody, has had a tougher path to the final four than the Tigers, who have gone through No. 10 Lynn English and No. 2 Lawrence. Now, coach Paul Connolly’s crew gets a look at Tahlan Pettway and Worcester North. That one, Monday night in Taunton, should be a good one. …
The other D-1 girls semi will be a couple teams very familiar to Andover. Bishop Feehan and Woburn tangle on Monday night.
Andover knocked off Feehan, 46-42, in the Comcast Tournament opener two weeks ago. Woburn played Medfield right after, so Hibino and his Warrior staff have seen plenty.
