Let’s be honest. This is Boston/New England. You either make the postseason or you don’t make the postseason.
The rest doesn’t matter, right?
Not quite. Not in Boston. Not in 2023.
There is that thing called “last place.” and it apparently has some “cooties” associated with it.
While there is an obvious difference between finishing 62-100 and, say, the 81-81 the Red Sox seem to be headed towards, they might as well be the same thing.
It appeared that Red Sox president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, had survived the worst of the worst of 2023.
That included:
Doing absolutely nothing of significance at the trade deadline.
Red Sox fans being reminded of the 3½-year-old Mookie Betts trade debacle after his 7-hit series at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox basically being eliminated from the Wild Card race because they didn’t have any “legit” relievers to pitch in a close game to the Astros.
News that the key part of that trade, Alex Verdugo, is probably done with the team after this year.
The one thing Bloom had going for him was that Red Sox were better than the Yankees.
But a new development has occurred. The Baby Bombers/Yankees Yutes, which consists of four, recently promoted talented rookies, added life to the Yankees, winners of eight of nine games heading into Thursday night’s tilt with the Tigers.
And “last place” is absolutely back on the table for the Red Sox.
While it probably shouldn’t matter, technically speaking, as October baseball is probably out of the question, it will matter.
It would mark three years out of four, in Bloom’s era, that the Red Sox finished in fifth place in the American League East.
There is finishing in last place with a 62-100 record and there is the “last place” your Boston Red Sox are vying for.
Those that are negative, which is the majority of New Englanders, will toss “last place” around like it’s a penny on the kitchen counter.
That’s a far cry from the previous 15 seasons in which the Red Sox made the postseason nine times, won the division five times and won four World Series.
In fact, from 2016 through 2018, the Red Sox won the A.L. East.
We, in New England, like to bring up the past, particularly the negative past. and what has happened the last few weeks, seeing the Red Sox take a tumble while the Yankees get some new life, is a bigger deal than it should be.
Red Sox ownership will have to answer for it. Bloom, too.
It would be better for both if there was light at the end of the tunnel, as in some quick fixes.
But Tampa Bay, Baltimore and Toronto have very good rosters, under team control.
They aren’t going anywhere. and we might be able to say the same thing about the Yankees, though, this “youth movement” is much different than a roster of all-stars.
Last place really stinks. We could find out how bad.
