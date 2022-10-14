LAWRENCE – Spectacular fall night. Huge, spirited crowd on both sides. Fierce rivalry. High-level high school football with serious Division 1 playoff implications.
Methuen High wanted this one.
But Central Catholic needed it. And the Raiders played like a team craving a statement win in the conference, crunching the Rangers, 42-6, on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“We had to have this one. And we just came to play,” said defensive end Jaden Wiggins, who had six tackles and two sacks for a Raider defense that held the powerhouse Rangers (averaging 42.8 points a game coming in) scoreless until after the starters exited deep in the fourth quarter.
“I think this shows we just had a bad game against Andover, but we’re back.”
The numbers Central (now 4-2) hung on the Rangers were staggering.
The first unit held Methuen to just 159 yards on 40 snaps. The state’s leading scorer and the region’s top rusher, Methuen sophomore Shane Eason, just had nowhere to go.
Wherever he went, Raiders swarmed.
“I think we all saw this as a huge game. We knew we had to play the best defensive game we’ve played so far,” said Raider linebacker Preston Zinter.
“It was team defense, everyone pursuing to the ball. A lot of teams have tried to tackle (Shane Eason) with one man, and he breaks free. Our team tonight, we ran to the ball and gang-tackled him.”
For the night, Eason was held to 12 yards on seven carries and 31 more on four catches. His older brother Drew oozed courage, spending much of the night on the run as Central smothered the pocket.
The junior, who was victimized by a handful of drops, still managed to hit 23 of 39 passes for 211 yards, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Giving up 38 in the season-opener to defending state champ Springfield Central was one thing. But 30 to Andover two weeks ago? Apparently, that did not sit well on Hampshire Street.
“Defensively, after the Andover game, we felt like we had something to prove,” said senior Matthias Latham. “We really wanted to bring the intensity. We delivered tonight. Our coaches put us in the right spots to succeed. And we produced.”
It took Central a quarter to solve the Ranger defensive riddle, but once the Raiders did, there was no answer.
Markys Bridgewater tore off a 46-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter, opening the scoring. Latham followed with a carbon-copy 52-yard TD, again right up the gut.
Neither guy was touched.
“Same play,” said the senior Latham, who carved up 86 yards on seven carries on offense and was his usual menacing self at safety defensively.
“Me and 'Kys' … We see the hole and we get through it. But that play was money, from the jump. Our linemen made a great hole, and we just did our thing after that.”
The third quarter might have been the best of Central’s season with the Raiders scoring 28 points in a flash, ending things early and forcing a running-time fourth.
“We talked about finishing the game. Two weeks ago, we were up by eight at the half and didn’t have a good third quarter,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “The kids took care of business. Like I just said to the kids, that’s as good a quarter as I’ve seen us play in a while. I thought we played a really good game tonight. We took a major step in the right direction.”
Sean Mercuri (37) and Bridgewater (36) delivered two more long TD runs for the Raiders, who combined for 212 yards on the ground as a team.
QB Blake Hebert, who was an economical 7 of 10 for 115 yards, delivered a pair of pretty touchdown strikes – a 32-yarder to Mason Bachry and a 16-yarder to Mike Ryan.
“We kind of got our running game going. We’re a good running team with three really good backs,” said Adamopoulos. “Because we run three backs and because of the non-league schedule we play, some of our guys don’t have the stats that other guys have. We have really good backs, and I will take all three of them. They got after it.”
