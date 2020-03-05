FORT MYERS, Fla. – Chris Sale met with the media here at jetBlue Park on Thursday morning to discuss his injury status.
And while the news earlier this morning appeared to be pretty good, that it might not be as serious as first expected, he was not in a happy mood talking about it.
“It sucks,” said Sale.
Sale said there was no pain when he threw 15 pitches of live batting practice on Sunday. But when he woke up Monday morning he felt a similar pain in his elbow that he felt last August.
“Guys talk about the pitch or the pop sound or the feeling they have [when they know something isn’t right],” said Sale. “That’s the frustrating part for me; I never had that. It was never one pitch I threw that was like, ‘Oh crap that was it.’ That's what makes this situation a little bit harder if there was this one slider, one changeup or one fastball I threw.”
The Red Sox and Sale will wait. Then he’ll start throwing on the side again and they go for a live batting practice session.
He didn’t sound like he is too hopeful, but then again, a lot is at stake.
“I know how important I am to this franchise and this team,” said Sale. “That's evident in the press conference I had in spring training last year, with the [new] contract, and I couldn't possibly feel worse about any situation I've ever felt in my entire life.
“Because of that, plain and simple. I've never. I've never I don't think I've ever let anybody down this hard, ever,” he said. “And that sucks.”
