TEAM PTS REB AST GP MIN FG 3
13-14 Indiana Hoosiers 10.5 9.1 0.6 23 27.6 52.5 60.9
14-15 Charlotte Hornets 3.3 3.4 0.2 25 10.3 39.5 38.5
14-15 Fort Wayne Mad Ants 7 4.5 0.5 2 13 35.3 66.7
15-16 Portland Trail Blazers 3.6 3.9 0.4 78 15 41.9 23.4
16-17 Portland Trail Blazers 4.4 5.2 0.4 74 17.1 48.1 35
17-18 Portland Trail Blazers 3.6 5.1 0.4 33 14.4 49 33.3
17-18 Chicago Bulls 6.9 6.9 1 21 18.8 41.3 30
18-19 New York Knicks 8.4 7.8 1.9 68 24.8 47 33.6
19-20 Minn. Timberwolves 4.3 4.1 0.9 28 11.9 54.7 14.3
19-20 Denver Nuggets 2.2 1.2 0.3 6 4.3 83.3 100
20-21 Brooklyn Nets 0 0.3 0.3 4 2.3 0 0
21-22 Shanghai Sharks 15 9.9 2.3 23 23.2 44.6 38
