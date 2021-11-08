HAVERHILL — Almost by accident, Whittier’s Noel Tripp found a new calling last spring.
As a freshman for the Wildcats, she decided to go out for track and field and showed — to her at least — surprisingly good promise, running a 6:15 mile. Her performance was so encouraging that coach Jonathan Ihle strongly suggested that she come out for cross country this fall.
“He pretty much persuaded me to do it,” said Tripp. “I wasn’t planning on it at first. I’ve been doing soccer my whole life and I wanted to be a sprinter in track, so I wasn’t thinking about cross country.”
But Ihle, who saw a talent for distance running, was persistent and Tripp eventually acquiesced and showed up for cross country tryouts.
That turned out to be a good thing for both Ihle and Tripp.
Tripp finished the dual meet season undefeated, placing first in every meet, and then capped that off by placing first in the Commonwealth Conference meet, running a challenging 5K course in 20:20.
“She’s really had a great season,” said Ihle. “I saw (in track) that she had talent but I’m not sure I expected her to be this successful in cross country.”
For her part, Tripp felt that she might have a good season when she ran in a 5K road race back in July in her hometown of Amesbury and won her age group in a solid time of 20:58. “That gave me a lot of confidence,” she said.
On the other hand, placing first in race after cross country race as an underclassman has not been automatic and was not always so enjoyable.
“It’s harder than I expected,” said Tripp, whose father, Ken, is a distance runner who trains 10 miles most mornings. “I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I’ve done and there’s a lot of more pressure than I thought there would be. Once you’ve run a good race, you feel like you have to do it every time.”
But so far, Tripp has been up to the challenge and, when the divisional meets take place this coming weekend, she’ll clearly be a contender that other top runners will need to take into account.
