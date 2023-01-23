The North Andover boys and Andover girls ruled the Mass State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) relays over the weekend.
First, the Golden Warriors rode their depth — they didn’t earn an event victory — to the team title at the Division 1 relays with 36 points, edging No. 2 Westford Academy (32 points).
“It was a true team title,” said Golden Warriors coach Peter Comeau. “We may not have many stars, but we have a lot of tough athletes that exceeded expectations.”
Then, the Scarlet Knights rolled to the team title at the Division 2 relays with 71 points, far ahead of runner-up Reading (34 points).
“It was a total team effort today,” said North Andover boys coach Jason Guarente. “We scored in every event and our captains did a great job of preparing our team for today’s meet. It was a great day all-around.”
ANDOVER GUTS OUT TITLE
“On Friday night I sat the girls down,” said Comeau. “We’ve been plugging along with a few PRs, but it isn’t like the stars of previous years. But I told the girls, ‘Don’t be surprised if win this meet.’ They looked at me like I had eight heads. But we did.”
Leading the way for the Golden Warriors were Ashley Sheldon and Shayla Quill.
Sheldon won the individual title in the high jump (5-1), leading the high jump relay to a third-place finished with Quill and Maeve Kilgallen.
Quill and Sheldon also teamed with Julia Regnante and Nikita Palsetia to take second in the shuttle hurdles (30.33) and Maddy Robertson to take third in the long jump relay.
Also scoring a huge finish was the 4x50 relay team of JJ Conteh, Neila Foohey, Hannah Jordan and Robertson that grabbed a second in 24.89.
The last third-place finish of the day for the Golden Warriors was in the 4x800, where Claire De Mersseman, Mia Giaimo, Merris Stoddard and Molly Kiley ran a 9:40.40.
“They really nailed the long jump,” said Comeau. “Shayla had a PR (16-2.5) and Ashley jumped 16-1(.75). They gave us 8 points we weren’t expecting. Ashley and Shayla were great in the high jump relay. Then the 4x50 team, without a girl in the top-25 in the state, all ran great and hit their spots perfectly. and Molly led us to a great day in the 4x800.”
NORTH ANDOVER ROLLS TO CROWN
North Andover not only won the title, a relay crew made some team history.
The 4x50 relay team of Wyatt Sanchez, Andrew Webster, Ajani Muzasadila and Soham Nath ran to victory in a school-record 22.39.
Taking the other victory for the Scarlet Knights was the high jump relay of Zach Traficante (6-0), Nate Jacques (5-10) and Andrew Webster (5-6).
Jaques and Traficante then teamed with Nate Solivan and Jacob Nuttall to place second in the 4x50 shuttle hurdles in 27.20. Jacques (44-11) also teamed with Mickey Valentino (44-11.5) and Adam Finnimore to place second in the shot put relay.
The 4x800 added a runner-up with Cam Reiland, Aidan Siwicki, Luke Stad and Ryan Connolly running an 8:21.96. The final top-2 finished went to long jump relay of Caleb Agbor (third, 20-5.75), Jimmy Nguyen and Webster.
“This is definitely a special moment,” said captain Reiland. “I realized just how lucky I am to be on a team as great as North Andover. We have won indoor state relays every year I’ve been in high school, and it just makes me reflect that not many people can say their team has even one state relay. But this year was definitely special because this was my senior year, but also because of how much a team win this was.”
ODDS AND ENDS
The Haverhill boys sprint medley relay took fourth in 3:44.49 and Hillie standout Madeline Goncalves was fifth in the shot put (34-3.5).
Central Catholic’s Veralie Perrier was No. 1 in the long jump (17-6.25).
The Raiders girls 4x400 finished third in 4:09.19 and the SMR took fifth in 4:22.20.
The Central boys shuttle hurdles finished fourth in 26.77.
Andover’s Jack Gruenberg was third in the individual shot put 45-9.25.
The North Andover shuttle hurdles team took second (31.27) and the shot put relay (92-4.75) and distance medley (13:02.16) were third.
TWITTER: DWillisET
