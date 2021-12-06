Running the ball 41 times vs. reviled archrival Ohio State was a throwback offensive lineman’s dream.
And North Andover’s Zak Zinter is the quintessential throwback offensive lineman.
He’s huge at 6-6, 315 pounds. His favorite dish is pancake blocks. A Zinter block feels like a cinder block ... right upside the head.
He’s at the perfect smashmouth school, the University of Michigan.
Ohio State had made the storied rivalry with the Wolverines pretty much like OSU vs. Ann Arbor Secretarial School. The Buckeyes had won eight straight in the rivalry and 15 of the last 16.
The sophomore starting right guard had heard the jokes far too often so he was overjoyed in helping the Maize and Blue flatten the then-No. 2 Buckeyes, 42-27, on Nov. 27.
“It was one of the best days of my life,” said Zinter, who began his high school career at St. John’s Prep then transferred to Buckingham Browne and Nichols (BB&N) in Cambridge.
“From not being ranked to showing the world what we can do and who we are. It was surreal everyone storming the field. I’ll remember it the rest of my life. It’s every emotion you can think of.”
OSU fans, players and even head coach Ryan Day have delighted in making sport of the Wolverines so revenge was sweet.
“I was pretty sick of it,” he said. “They always talk. The tension was building. We showed them what was up.”
If there was any talk from OSU this time it was “no mas.”
Zinter and Co. imposed their will with a stunning ground game: 41 carries, 297 yards and 6 rushing TDs (5 by Hassan Haskins).
It was more of the same this Saturday as the Wolverines humbled Iowa in the Big 10 title game, 42-3. That punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m. in the Orange Bowl in Miami.
PROUD FAMILY
Zinter celebrated the OSU win with 111,156 of his closest friends (OK, minus some OSU fans) at the Big House. That was the biggest crowd for a college game this year while another 15.8 million watched on Fox Sports, the most viewers for a college game (any network) this fall.
Among the Wolverine faithful was Zak’s parents, Paul and Tiffany, his brother Preston and his sister Kierstyn.
“Having my family there was super special,” said Zak, a sports management major with a 3.4 GPA. “I’ll have that for the rest of my life.”
Last season he was the first true freshman starting offensive lineman for the Wolverines in four years.
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing. Last year he had surgery on his thumb. In preseason this August, he broke his wrist and has been wearing a cast.
“I was definitely bummed,” said Zinter. “But we have great doctors and trainers and I was able to play in the first game. As an offensive lineman, there is always something hurting: finger, foot, ankle. Thankfully, I’m healthy now.”
RISING STAR
Zinter, whose top three schools out of high school were Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame, is already a standout with a very bright future. Despite battling the injuries this fall, he was named second-team All-Big 10 by the media and honorable mention All-Big 10 by the league coaches.
In August, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis called him special several times in an interview.
Brandon Brown of si.com wrote at the time, “Zinter is being described as not only one of Michigan’s best linemen, but one of Michigan’s best overall players.”
At the same time, Zach Shaw @247sports and @CBSsports tweeted: “Zak Zinter could be Michigan’s best offensive player, per Josh Gattis. Continued unbridled praise for the rising sophomore OL from Michigan coaches.”
Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press wrote: “He is described by teammates as a freak of nature for his combination of size and athleticism, and there’s little question about his future in the NFL.”
WELCOME, KID
The adjustment to big-time football is never easy, even for a talent like Zinter. He reported to Michigan in December of 2019 shortly after finishing up that season at BB&N.
A couple months later, he was lacing them up in spring ball.
So what was that welcome to the big-time moment?
He said, “(Senior defensive end) Kwity Paye was definitely the hardest contact I’ve made in the sport of football. It was a pretty big collision.”
Must have been a New England thing as Paye, a first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, is from Providence.
NUMBERS GAME
Michigan’s offensive line history rivals any in the sport. Locally, it includes Andover High grad Joe Marinaro (UM ‘96), who was twice named Michigan’s top lineman.
Zinter’s No. 65 was previously worn by Wolverine greats like Reggie McKenzie (star lineman when the Buffalo Bills’ O.J. Simpson rushed for 2,000 yards), Kurt Becker (1981 first-team All-American), Michigan Hall of Famer Dom Tomasi, old-time Green Bay Packer John Brennan, former Michigan AD Tom Goss and current Carolina Panther Patrick Omameh.
TWITTER: @MullyET.
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter
ANOTHER ZINTER ON WAY?
Younger brother Preston Zinter, a 6-3, 225-pound tight end/linebacker, is also a national recruit. The Central Catholic junior has been offered by almost everyone including Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia.
“I’d love for Preston to come here,” said Zak. “But I try to stay out of it.”
Sister Kierstyn is a promising sophomore multi-sport athlete at Central.
