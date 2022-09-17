BEVERLY — A total of 36 yards of offense in one half of football is generally not a recipe for success. Almost doubling that total heading into the final 12 minutes of play doesn’t move the needle much, either.
But taking advantage of a costly kickoff mistake, as well as grabbing two interceptions and recovering two enemy fumbles, that very much flips the script.
North Andover was more than happy to be on the receiving end of such gifts from the host Beverly Panthers Saturday morning at sun-splashed Hurd Stadium, turning those foibles into 21 points for a 35-14 nonleague triumph.
Despite managing just 135 yards of offense (none through the air), the Scarlet Knights never trailed while improving to 2-0 on the young season.
“I told my guys that Beverly’s a good, tough team and that I didn’t care what their record was. They’re tough kids with great coaches, and this is a tough place to play in a football city,” said North Andover head coach John Dubzinski. “We needed those mistakes they gave us, because for a while we weren’t doing much.”
In a 7-7 contest early in the second quarter, North Andover punted the ball back to the Panthers, but the return was flubbed, giving the visitors possession at the BHS 21-yard line. Six plays late Caleb Abgor took a sweep left and strolled into the end zone from 2 yards out.
Just three plays later, the Knights’ defense forced Beverly quarterback Logan Petrosino out of the pocket. Under pressure, he appeared to throw the ball away — but North Andover defensive tackle Jon Markot reached low to snare the ball before it hit the grass and bulldozed his way 22 yards to paydirt for a 21-7 lead.
“That was a Gronk-type catch,” joked Dubzinski.
North Andover’s front four — nose guard Mickey Valentino and Markot on the inside, with Nate Jacques and Jake Salfrank (3 deflected passes) at defensive end, caused a myriad of problems for Petrosino and the Beverly offense.
“I can’t say enough about those guys,” said Dubzinski. “They put pressure on the offense, they get to the quarterback, and they fly to the ball carrier.”
Beverly (now 0-2) closed its deficit to seven points when Petrosino scored on the second of his two 1-yard QB keepers with 11 seconds to go before halftime. But the Knights’ Hunter Scott (who later recovered a fumble) intercepted Petrosino on the third play of the third quarter after Salfrank tipped it, and James Federico took an inside handoff 5 yards for the score three plays later.
Patrick Roy, who returned the morning’s opening kickoff 76 yards for a score, bookended his day with a 15-yard TD run for NA late in the fourth quarter.
Beverly ran 55 plays to North Andover’s 34 and had the edge in first downs (13-6), total yardage (241 to 135) and held onto the pigskin for 30 minutes and 11 seconds in this 48-minute contest. But aside from Petrosino’s two QB sneaks for scores, they had little else to show for it.
Dubzinski’s squad faces by far its toughest test of the young season this Friday at home (6 p.m.) against Marblehead. The defending Division 3 Super Bowl champion Magicians (2-0) have won a state best 22 straight contests.
“They’ll be just as good as advertised,” said Dubzinski. “(Senior slot receiver/linebacker Connor) Cronin is one of the best players in the state. We’ll have to play a perfect game to beat them.”
North Andover 35, Beverly 14
at Hurd Stadium, Beverly
North Andover (2-0) 7 14 7 7 35
Beverly (0-2) 7 7 0 0 14
Scoring summary
NA-Patrick Roy 76 kickoff return (Camden Bethel kick)
B-Logan Petrosino 1 run (Drew Fowler kick)
NA-Caleb Abgor 2 run (Bethel kick)
NA-Jon Markot 22 interception return (Bethel kick)
B-Petrosino 1 run (Fowler kick)
NA-James Federico 5 run (Bethel kick)
NA-Roy 15 run (Bethel kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: North Andover — Mike McNaught 7-64, Patrick Roy 9-31, James Federico 8-20, Caleb Agbor 4-13, Sebastian Hunter 1-5, Hayden Santora 3-2; Beverly -- Marcelo Pinto 19-69, Logan Petrosino 12-66, Devon Smalls 5-22, Osman Solano 1-13, Kevin Hubbard 2-2, Matt Sopp 1-(-5).
PASSING: North Andover — Drew Fitzgerald 0-2-0-0-0; Beverly — Petrosino 8-15-74-0-2.
RECEIVING: North Andover — None; Beverly — Sopp 5-51, Smalls 2-17, Solano 1-6.
