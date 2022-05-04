NORTH ANDOVER — The surging North Andover boys lacrosse team had a clear focus heading into Tuesday.
The Scarlet Knights were out for revenge.
“We lost to Chelmsford twice last year (by a combined 21-8 margin),” said North Andover midfielder Ollie Litster. “They made a highlight video of the two wins over us last year. That was on our mind a lot, and it was nice to get them back for it a little today.”
After a shaky first half, Litster and the Knights took care of that long-awaited retribution for two of their four losses last spring.
Leading by three goals at halftime, North Andover dominated the second half, beating Chelmsford 20-10 on Tuesday in a battle of two of the state’s top teams.
North Andover (9-1) entered the week as the No. 11 team in the MIAA’s Division 1 boys lacrosse power rankings. Chelmsford (7-4) was ranked No. 17.
“We played a very good offensive game,” said midfielder Charlie Dean. “We made our shots when it counted, and we played strong defense, shutting off their best guys. It was a strong overall performance. We had a chip on our shoulder after that highlight video last year. This win meant a lot to the guys.”
The win was the fourth straight for the Knights, since they suffered their lone loss of the season on April 21 to Boston College High School, the No. 3-ranked team in the MIAA power rankings.
“We came out hungry today,” said North Andover coach Steve Zella. “Chelmsford beat us a couple times last year, and we really wanted to redeem ourselves from last year’s performance. To us, they were the team to beat. They won the conference last year, and we had our guys fired up. We don’t overlook anyone. We were prepared and ready to play.”
But, for a half on Tuesday, Chelmsford wouldn’t go away. After the Knights led 5-1 heading into the second quarter, the Lions struck back and cut the advantage to 8-5 at halftime.
“I think it was a lot about wanting the ball and being willing to fight for it,” said Litster. “We needed to fight harder for those loose balls, then take advantage.”
That’s exactly what North Andover did after the break.
Dean opened the second half with a nifty move for a goal. Colin Willoe followed by firing a shot home from 10 yards out, and moments later Litster unleashed a shot from 15 yards out that found the back of the net.
The Scarlet Knights were rolling form there. Patrick Roy tossed home a shot from a tough angle, Jack Ferullo intercepted a cross-field pass and broke in for a score and Roy backed down a defender and backhanded in a shot to make it 14-7 after three quarters.
Litster then iced the victory in the fourth, scoring four goals, all wicked shots from the left of the net.
“It’s all my teammates setting me up,” said said. “It’s the best feeling in the world to fire home a shot like that.”
Litster finished with a team-high five goals, while Jack Ferullo added four goals and Patrick Roy and Brian Ferullo each had three goals. Dean added two goals and a game-high seven assists.
Next up North Andover welcomes Central Catholic to Walsh Field. The Raiders as No. 23 in the MIAA Power Rankings. The Scarlet Knights beat them 19-8 in their season-opener.
“The Central game is big,” said Litster. “That’s a good rivalry. But like coach always says, we’re the ‘Knight Train,’ and we’re going to keep rolling.”
North Andover 20, Chelmsford 10
Goals: NA — Ollie Litster 6, Jack Ferullo 4, Patrick Roy 3, Brian Ferullo 3, Charlie Dean 2, Colin Willoe, Jake Lins; C — Alex Lafreniere 2, Manny Marshall 2, Jonathan Sanborn 2, David Wood 2, Jack Walsh, Jack McCarthy
Assists: NA — Dean 7, Lins 4, Willoe 2, P. Roy 2, J. Ferullo
Saves: NA — Matt Roy 8
Chelmsford (7-4): 1 4 2 3 — 10
North Andover (9-1): 5 3 6 6 — 20
