(Editor’s note: We asked the coaches of one of our area’s top rivalries — Andover vs. North Andover — to tell us what makes their team special heading into their classic matchup on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Here coach John Dubzinski gives us five reasons the 2021 team has been a special one.)
Resilience
This team epitomized the mantra of “never giving up” No matter what situation we faced this season whether it was during a game or practice, these kids did not quit. When our backs were against the wall at any point in the season, our kids circled the wagons and put their 100 percent focus on the next play. This intangible that our team had served as our bedrock for our program.
Loyalty
The kids on our team this year genuinely loved, cared and supported each other through thick and thin. Having your family’s, friend’s or teammates back is an admirable quality that these kids possessed.
Embraced the grind
These kids knew the expectations of the level of commitment it takes to play football. They embraced it. We started by going at 6 a.m. three days a week conditioning on the field in June. From there, we went right into a rigorous schedule of playing top level opponents, having tough physical practices, maintaining their good grades and attending other North Andover High sporting events.
Playoffs
This was the first year in the new playoff system and it was special for our program, which is composed of mostly underclassmen starters, to make the very challenging Division 2 playoffs. Even though we lost in the first round to Natick our kids turned the page very quickly and played a great game vs Concord-Carlisle. These kids didn’t care that it was a consolation game, they just wanted to play and compete.
18 Games
If my math serves me right, this will be the 18th football game for these kids since March 13. That is pretty special when you think about it. These kids throughout Massachusetts have been non-stop since last Winter with little to no break--Winter Sports, Fall 2-Spring Season, Summer Conditioning and Football once again. That is quite an accomplishment.
