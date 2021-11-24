BOSTON — Jack O’Connell stood in the outfield grass, his teeth chattering and his adrenaline surging. All around him, his North Andover teammates celebrated, and it was still sinking in that after everything they had been through, a payoff like this was waiting at the end.
“Fenway Park, rivalry game, there’s no better way to cap off a high school career than this,” the senior quarterback said. “This is something we’re all going to remember for the rest of our lives. I’m just glad I could do it with my childhood friends. It’s a surreal feeling.”
North Andover came from behind to beat Andover 27-26 in a thrilling pre-Thanksgiving showdown at Fenway Park. Trailing by as much as 14 points in the second half and then again in the final five minutes, the Scarlet Knights twice rallied and ultimately held on when Andover got one last shot in the final minutes.
After the Golden Warriors took a 26-21 lead with 4:59 to play on a 53-yard touchdown catch by star junior Lincoln Beal, the Knights responded with a five-play scoring drive highlighted by a 40-yard completion by O’Connell to Nick Ankiewicz. Shortly afterwards senior running back Jack Ferullo punched in the go-ahead 13-yard touchdown to give the Knights a one point lead.
Then, things took a turn for the weird.
North Andover twice kicked the ball off to Andover out of bounds, and twice the Warriors opted for a re-kick. On the third try, the Knights surprised the Warriors with an onside kick, which wasn’t fielded cleanly and ultimately recovered by North Andover.
Needing only to run the clock out to end the game, North Andover forced Andover to use all of its timeouts, but on what would have been the game clinching 4th and 2, Andover’s Jamyl Figeuroa stuffed the run for the turnover on downs, giving the Warriors one last chance for a walk-off win.
But North Andover’s defense held strong, and Andover’s last gasp 4th-and-7 pass play fell incomplete to seal the deal.
“It was a dogfight,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “(Andover is) a great team, they’re well coached, those kids play hard and it’s a good rivalry, two teams that probably dislike each other but they respect each other.”
Prior to the thrilling finish, the game started as a defensive rock fight. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter and tied 6-6 at halftime, with Ferullo rushing for a one-yard touchdown and Andover’s Scotty Brown hitting Bret Mondejar for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds to play in the half.
Andover quickly took a 20-6 lead in the third quarter, however, with Brown connecting with Chris Dessin for a 58-yard touchdown and then rushing for a 7-yard score after North Andover fumbled away the ensuing kickoff.
The Knights bounced back with a 14-play, 67-yard scoring drive capped off by O’Connell’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Regan. The same duo converted a 2-point pass play afterwards and after forcing an Andover punt on the next drive, the Knights completed the comeback with a 21-yard touchdown pass from O’Connell to Ankiewicz to take the lead.
After the final buzzer sounded, the celebration was on.
“It’s amazing, it really is,” Ferullo said. “This was the best way we could have gone out.”
North Andover 27, Andover 26
North Andover (5-6): 0 6 8 13 — 27
Andover (5-6): 0 6 14 6 — 26
at Fenway Park
Second Quarter
NA — Jack Ferullo 5 run (kick blocked), 3:39
A — Bret Mondejar 18 pass from Scotty Brown (kick failed), 0:15
Third Quarter
A — Chris Dessin 58 pass from Brown (Luis Gunera kick), 7:48
A — Brown 7 run (Gunera kick), 6:31
NA — Brendan Regan 4 pass from Jack O’Connell (Regan from O’Connell), 2:48
Fourth Quarter
NA — Nick Ankiewicz 21 pass from O’Connell (Camden Bethel kick), 9:45
A — Lincoln Beal 53 pass from Brown (run failed), 4:59
NA — Ferullo 13 run (run failed), 2:23
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
