North Andover Public Schools has announced its three finalists for the Director of Athletics position, according to NAHS principal Chet Jackson.
The position will be vacated at the end of this school year when
Laura Habacker stepped down after four years.
Two of the candidates have local ties while the third comes from the Metro-West area of Boston. Only one has past experience as an athletic director.
Here are the three:
Steve Nugent, Director of Guidance and Varsity Indoor & Outdoor Track Coach, North Andover High School
Michael McCaffrey, Director of Athletics & Human Performance, Windham, High School, NH
Matthew Brenneman, Social Studies Department Head and Varsity Indoor & Outdoor Track Coach, Natick High School
