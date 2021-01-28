North Andover High will allow senior parents to see their children play, in person, for one game on Senior Day/Night.
School principal Chet Jackson issued a statement saying the school's COVID Task Force has approved the move, initiated by Superintendent Gregg Gilligan and Jackson.
"As we have progressed in the winter season, we have continued to have ongoing conversations with our public health advisors and neighboring school leaders," said Jackson. "One of our common goals is to be able to celebrate our senior athletes at a game or meet including having their immediate parents/caregivers be physically present at this celebration."
According to Jackson, NAHS's Athletic Director, Laura Habacker, will work with the teams and venues in scheduling senior days/nights in the near future.
The school says they will allow each senior athlete to have up to two parents/caregivers at the designated senior contest. Habacker will communicate directly to the coaches and the specific teams.
"We will have to work with host facilities that are not located on our school property," said Jackson. "These facilities may be located in other towns or cities and they may have additional policies and protocols related to the COVID-19 virus. For example, our ski program would have to work within Ski Bradford’s rules in Haverhill.
"We are committed to working with all host facilities in safely celebrating our senior athletes and their immediate parents/caregivers prior to the conclusion of the winter season," said Jackson.
As for the rest of the Merrimack Valley Conference, individual schools will make their decisions related to possible Senior Days and senior parents, according to Gilligan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.