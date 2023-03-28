KATRINA GALLAGHER
Age: 26
Hometown: Haverhill
Years at North Andover High: 4th
What I Love Most About My Job:
"As an athletic trainer in the secondary school setting, I have the opportunity to educate my athletes about their bodies and how to keep themselves healthy. I love being able to build meaningful relationships with my student-athletes and being able to be someone they feel like they can confide in when something goes wrong. Being able to share information with an athlete about an injury and having them feel apart of their own rehabbing process is always a great experience.
"My favorite part of my job has been watching my athletes grow more as individuals each year. With this being my fourth year at NAHS, I’ve been with the senior class since they were freshman. Watching them take on the challenges that have been thrown their way has been a privilege and a joy. I’m excited to see what they all accomplish in the future"
Why I’d recommend the job to others:
"Athletic training is a great profession for someone who enjoys a challenge. With the world of medicine and athletics constantly changing, being able to adapt as an allied healthcare professional is crucial. This field not only allows you to be a part of medicine but also part of multiple teams, literally! You get to build meaningful bonds with your athletes and coaching staff, and are rewarded by watching them succeed every day."
Athletic director's comments on Gallagher:
*Katrina is always available and present at almost every home event. Especially this year. We are down to one trainer (Katrina) and she still manages to get to almost everything for all of our teams. Not only does she know what to do in any situation, she does it in a way that parents, athletes and coaches understand and believe in her. Her communication skills are second to none and she does everything in such a positive and supportive way. We are so incredibly blessed to have her supporting the Scarlet Knights."
