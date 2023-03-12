NORTH ANDOVER -- Jake Denney clung tightly to the Final Four trophy with both hands as he was mobbed by his North Andover High teammates and the legions of fans that came pouring out of the Scarlet Knights fan section and onto the Crozier Field House floor.
"This is amazing!" said Denney. "Words can't describe it. We worked so hard for this. Everyone counted us out, but we're -- Final Four. It feels so good!"
North Andover's Zach Wolinski knocked down a short jumper with 0:39 to go, added two more key free throws with 0:20, and the No. 9-seeded Scarlet Knights survived a late flurry in the final seconds to defeated No. 17 Waltham in a thriller, 47-46 in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Saturday night.
"This is special, this is what you play for and work for every day," said Wolinski, who scored a game-high 25 points. "There is nothing better than this. We've worked towards this all season. Others may have doubted us, but we knew we could do it, and so did this community, and that's a feeling we will always remember."
North Andover advances to the Division 1 semifinals, and will take on No. 5 Needham on Tuesday (weather permitting) at Woburn High School (7 p.m.) It's the Knights' first trip to the state semifinals since the 2017-18 season.
"This was a rock fight," said North Andover head coach Paul Tanglis. "It wasn't pretty, but we found a way to win. And when you're playing in March, that's what it's all about. Waltham played so tough, so we were expecting a game like. But I am just so proud and so happy for the guys."
It took everything the Scarlet Knights (16-7) had to hold off an upset-minded Waltham (19-5) squad.
Despite eight first quarter points by Wolinski, the Hawks led 11-10 heading into the second quarter, and 20-19 at halftime.
Denny, a senior captain and the Knights' top big man, seemed to give North Andover the momentum with three quick baskets to start the third quarter -- twice backing down his defender and tossing in a shot, the third on a put-back off a rebound -- giving the Scarlet Knights a 28-25 lead.
But back came Waltham with the final two baskets of the third to make it 29-27 Hawks heading into the fourth quarter.
"In the fourth quarter, down the stretch, we had to rebound and chase after the loose balls." said Denney, who finished with eight points and 10 rebounds despite battling foul trouble. "We just kept playing hard. Every game we go in and try to rebound, and get the team on a run. And that's what we did."
Wolinski then went to work in the fourth quarter, scoring the first nine points for the Knights. He started with a smooth runner, added an elbow 3-pointer, a driving layup and a pull-up jumper.
"My mindset was that we were going to the Final Four," said Wolinski. "We got together as a team and said we were going to defend at a high level and get rebounds. We did that, and once you do that, that opens up the offensive end. That's really what helped me."
With Denney forced to the bench, fellow front-court player Jake Saalfrank (8 rebounds) excelled on the boards while Niko Catalano added a basket off a rebound and a pair of free throws. And Cam Bethel -- who was charged with guarding Waltham standout Brendan Wilder -- chipped in with a key jumper in the final moments, setting up the wild finish.
Wolinski hit his jumper to make the score 45-41, and after a Hawks bucket, his free throws made it 47-43 with 0:20 left.
Waltham then lost the ball, but captain Will Hunt heaved up a prayer 3-pointer that went in to make it 45-44 with 0:06 left. The Hawks then forced a turnover, but their buzzer-beater was no good.
"There is nothing better than holding this trophy and seeing those fans," said Denney. "We have the best fans in the world. They pack the gym every night, the energy's always high and it makes us feel great. I couldn't be more ready for the Final Four."
North Andover 47, Waltham 46
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Waltham (46): Steph Barnes 7-6-21, David Cinquegrano 1-1-4, Ian LaForest 5-0-10, Brendan Wilder 2-0-6, Chris Samios 1-0-2, Will Hunt 1-0-3. Totals 17-7-46
North Andover (47): Zach Wolinski 9-3-25, Jake Denney 4-0-8, Zach DesRochers 1-0-2, Jake Saalfrank 1-0-2, Niko Catalano 2-4-8, Cam Bethel 1-0-2. Totals 18-7-47
3-pointers: NA — Wolinski 4; W — Cinquegrano, Wilder 2, Barnes, Hunt
Waltham (19-5): 11 9 9 17 — 46
North Andover (16-7): 10 9 8 20 — 47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.