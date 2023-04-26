METHUEN — North Andover lacrosse coach Steve Zella knew it wasn’t going to be pretty, hours before his Scarlet Knights traveled to Nicholson Stadium for an in-conference MVC matchup.
The weather forecast called for persistent rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours, and just rain showers truly was an understatement.
With downpours falling for most of the 90-minute game, North Andover took down Methuen, 11-1.
“We really were looking for that 10-goal differential, which largely benefits our MIAA rankings,” said Zella, whose Knights moved to 5-2 with the win. “That was really important for us, and our big second half helped us.”
Offensively, the Scarlet Knights have been off the charts throughout the first few weeks of the season. The rain surely slowed the offensive breakout, but Methuen goalie AJ Smith kept his team in the game, as he has done throughout the early season, stopping 13 shots.
Controlling the tempo was a key piece to the victory for the Scarlet Knights, and Zella couldn’t stress that enough pregame and at halftime.
“We changed the offense in the second half, and we tried some new things out,” said Zella. “We spread out more, we got shots all game, and I have to give credit where credit is due, (Smith) was excellent tonight, and stopped us from sinking shots we usually score on.”
Freshman Tommy Farrell continued his offensive onslaught, scoring three goals, helping North Andover pull away from Methuen after the Rangers cut it within five.
“It all started with faceoffs, we stressed that during practice, and that was extremely important tonight,” said Farrell. “Defensively, we were great tonight, only allowing one goal, and Matt (Roy) was great in net. There’s definitely room for improvement, but with these conditions, we have to be happy with the way we played.”
After beginning the season 4-0, North Andover took on powerhouses Reading and Duxbury during April break, and lost both games by a combined total of seven goals.
Despite the back-to-back losses, spirits are high for the Scarlet Knights, and beating Methuen was needed before taking on Billerica, one of the top teams in Massachusetts, on Thursday night.
“We honestly did come out a little slow today, and I know some of our guys were already looking ahead to Thursday versus Billerica,” said Zella. “Instead of practicing yesterday, we took the trip to Billerica and watched them take on Reading, to see what we are going to be up against. Our guys are excited for it, and very hungry to have the opportunity to knock off a top team like Billerica.”
North Andover 11, Methuen 1
NA: 2-3-2-4 – 11
Methuen: 0-0-1-0 – 1
Goals: NA – Tommy Farrell 3, Jake Lins 3, Ean LaRochelle 2, Chase Seidel 1, Collin Willoe 1, Drew Fitzgerald 1; Methuen – Joey Casarano 1
