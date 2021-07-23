The North Andover Little League District champs run ended in Beverly on Friday.
NALL needed a win over Reading Little League to qualify for the title game on Saturday, but lost 6-3.
NALL led 2-0 after the first inning on a two-run homer by Trey Martin, but Reading tied it up in the third inning and added four runs in the third inning to take a lead it never relinquished.
Reading has defeated this group from Andover five of their six meetings since they were 10 years old.
NALL lost its opener on Wednesday to Peabody West, 7-6, after the locals had a 6-1 lead heading into the final inning. Then on Thursday, NALL came back with a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to win 13-12.
Reading advances to play Peabody West, a 7-0 winner over Danvers American in the late game on Friday. The game begins at noon on Saturday at Harry Ball Field in Beverly.
The winner of the Reading-Peabody West game advances to the state championship beginning next Thursday in Gloucester.
We will be posting more on the game and the North Andover run on Saturday.
