District 14 champions

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoNorth Andover assembled after the game to celebrate Tuesday's District 14 championship series victory over Andover.

 Carl Russo

Here is the Section 4 tournament schedule at Harry Ball Field in Beverly:

Wed., July 21

5:30 p.m.: No. Andover vs. Peabody West (7/21)

7:30 p.m.: Reading vs. Danvers

Thur., July 22

5:30 p.m.: No. Andover vs. Danvers

7:30 p.m.: Reading vs. Peabody West

Fri., July 23

5:30 p.m.: Reading vs. North Andover (7/23)

7:30 p.m.: Danvers vs. Peabody West

Sat., July 24

Championship

Noon: Top two teams

Note: All games at Harry Ball Field, Beverly

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you