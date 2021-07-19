Here is the Section 4 tournament schedule at Harry Ball Field in Beverly:
Wed., July 21
5:30 p.m.: No. Andover vs. Peabody West (7/21)
7:30 p.m.: Reading vs. Danvers
Thur., July 22
5:30 p.m.: No. Andover vs. Danvers
7:30 p.m.: Reading vs. Peabody West
Fri., July 23
5:30 p.m.: Reading vs. North Andover (7/23)
7:30 p.m.: Danvers vs. Peabody West
Sat., July 24
Championship
Noon: Top two teams
Note: All games at Harry Ball Field, Beverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.