NORTH ANDOVER -- Both Beverly High football coach Jeff Hutton and North Andover's John Dubzinski agree that no matter what happens to a high school football team on opening day, a team's true colors come out in its Week 2 contest.
If that's the case, then the immediate future looks good for Dubzinski's Scarlet Knights ... while the outlook is less rosy for Hutton's Panthers.
Using a balanced offensive attack that the visitors couldn't stop all night while playing lockdown defense at every turn, North Andover used 196 yards passing and four total touchdowns from quarterback Jack O'Connell to blast Beverly, 34-0, in its home opener at Walsh Stadium.
"We knew Beverly would be a tough, deceptive offense. They ran the ball well great last week against Haverhill," said Dubzinski, referring to the Panthers' 33-0 Week 1 triumph. "I told our guys we wanted to be as balanced as we could, and if we could get our run game going and stop theirs, we'd be in good shape."
The elusive O'Connell ran for 42 yards on nine carries, calling his own number on scoring runs of 3 yards and 1 yard, respectively. He also connected on 16-of-23 passes, including a 17-yard swing pass to classmate A.J. Lawrence in the left flat that went for a 17-yard score in the first quarter.
Using an effective jet sweep toss that Dubzinski put into the playbook this week, O'Connell and Lawrence combined for eight passes, good for 44 yards. He also used quick hitters to find his receivers in space and gave them room to run after the catch. With Beverly's defenders failing to provide much edge support, it was left up to the defensive backs to try and make tackles again and again.
"We're not particularly big, but we are fast. And I thought we blocked on those (flip passes) well at the point of attack," Dubzinski said after his team improved to 1-1.
With his team comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter, the three-year starter added an 84-yard touchdown toss to his night's resume after senior wideout Nick Ankiewicz (5 catches, 123 yards) beat a fallen Beverly defender 1-on-1 at midfield and literally waltzed into the end zone.
"We knew coming in they had great skill players and a great quarterback," said Hutton, who teaches at North Andover High. "(O'Connell) did a good job spreading us out, but even when there weren't running lanes for him he made us miss. He's the real deal."
At one point in the contest, North Andover held a 16-3 lead in first downs and dominated time of possession, 24:12 to just 9:24 to their visitors from the Northeastern Conference. The score reflected these disparities.
Senior Jack Ferullo, who led all ball carriers with 65 yards rushing on a dozen attempts, scored North Andover's other touchdown on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter.
North Andover will face its second straight NEC opponent when they hit the road to take on unbeaten Marblehead (a 50-24 winner over Lynn Classical Friday night) at Piper Field the same evening.
North Andover 34, Beverly 0
Beverly (1-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover (1-1): 7 6 15 6 — 34
NA-A.J. Lawrence 17 pass from Jack O'Connell (Camden Bethel kick)
NA-O'Connell 3 run (kick blocked)
NA-Jack Ferullo 1 run (Nick Ankiewicz pass from O'Connell)
NA-O'Connell 1 run (Bethel kick)
NA-Ankiewicz 84 pass from O'Connell (kick blocked)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Jordan Irvine 8-54, Andre Sullivan 4-33, Marcelo Pinto 1-6, Manny Hernandez 2-4, Andrew Scheweizer 1-3, Gabe Copeland 1-1, Troy Wetmore 1-(-1), Pierce Heim 3-(-16); North Andover — Jack Ferullo 12-65, Jack O'Connell 9-42, Aiden Lynch 2-21, Nate Dussault 2-9, James Federico 1-3, Dom Pefine 1-(-4).
PASSING: Beverly — Heim 6-10-68-0-0; North Andover — O'Connell 16-23-196-2-0; Pefine 2-2-5-0-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Sullivan 4-53, Irvine 1-13, Hernandez 1-2; North Andover — Nick Ankiewicz 5-123, A.J. Lawrence 8-44, Brendan Regan 2-18, D'Andre King 1-11, Mike McNaught 1-5, Brayden Bethel 1-0.
