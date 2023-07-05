North Andover’s Mark Federico simply wasn’t ready to walk away from the game he loves.
After leading North Andover High to its first football state title in program history, setting up the championship-winning touchdown, then seeing his career at the University of Rhode Island derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Federico needed a new outlet for the gridiron passion that still burned inside of him.
The perfect fit turned out to be close to home, in the semipro East Coast Football League.
The 22-year-old Federico recently kicked off his third season as a standout safety for the ECFL’s Mill City Eagles, based out of Chelmsford, who have opened the summer 2-0 heading into Saturday’s home opener matchup with the Marshfield Hurricanes at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium (7 p.m.)
“I’m extremely excited to be back playing football this summer,” said Federico. “I’ve been preparing all offseason, lifting, running and doing field work to get ready to be the best player I can be. and the season has started off great with two wins.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Federico ranks third on the Eagles with 10 tackles — five solo — and has a fumble recovery this fall, in wins over the Haverhill Hitmen (20-0) and the Randolph Oilers (20-12)
In three seasons with Mill City, Federico’s made 92 tackles — 57 solo — in 19 games. He’s also filled in as kicker, making a field goal, going 3 for 4 on PATs and kicking off eight times.
In 2021, as a rookie, Federico was named the ECFL Northern Division III Defensive Back of the Year.
“People are always surprised when I say I still play (tackle) football,” said Federico. “And they always encourage me to play for as long a I can. The feeling of being out there on the field, under the lights, is still like nothing else.”
Seeing Federico dazzle on defense is nothing new to Merrimack Valley football fans.
As a standout at North Andover High, Federico is likely best remembered for his strip sack in the 2018 Division 2 state title game, which was recovered by Darren Watson, and set up the game’s lone score — a QB sneak by Jake McElroy — in a 6-0 win over King Philip.
A three-year starter at strong safety, Federico was one of the driving forces behind a 2018 North Andover defense that surrendered just 10.3 points per game — including limiting Central Catholic to just seven points in a victory — as the Scarlet Knights finished 12-0 and won the program’s first state crown. He was named All-MVC Division 2 that fall.
“One of my favorite memories from winning the title was getting the police escort out of North Andover on the way to Gillette Stadium,” said Federico, whose brother James was also a standout for the Scarlet Knights, graduating this past spring. “So many residents of North Andover were outside their houses on the sidewalks waving and cheering as we passed by.”
Federico continued his career at URI, but after one season there, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Rams’ 2020 season was cancelled.
“I had a great experience at URI,” he said,” but then COVID took over.”
Looking to play more football in 2021, Federico was encouraged to look into semipro football and the Eagles.
“I found out about the Eagles from a friend from high school who was also joining the team at the time,” he said. “We went to one of the team workouts and we ended up really liking it and joined the team.”
“There weren’t too many challenges going from URI. The speed of the game changed a little, but I adjusted accordingly. The team was very welcoming, and I felt comfortable right away.”
An assistant fitness manager for Redwood Personal Training, Federico says his experience in semipro football has had a major impact on him, on the field and off.”
“I’ve grown a lot as a player in the last three years,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons, and not just football lessons, but lessons in life as well. I’ve definitely matured a lot since coming to the team as a 19-year-old, growing to where I am now.”
